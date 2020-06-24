3982 Goodwin Avenue North

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing on this home as well as hundreds of others available at 612RentNow.com!



No interior photos due to privacy. The home is in good condition with cosmetic updates needed. Same owner since 1998. Showings will be approved as quickly as possible. This home is a rent2own/contract for deed only - traditional lease not available. If you prefer to rent, you can choose from dozens of homes in the Oakdale area at 612RentNow.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.