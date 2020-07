Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely 4BR 2BA Home - This beautiful, newly remodeled home is move-in-ready! Brand new carpeting and interior paint throughout. A new furnace, new roof, new siding and new windows all in 2019 make this home a must see. The large lot backs up to a lovely park with additional recreational parks and walking paths to explore just moments away - a great location. Come and see!



(RLNE5176169)