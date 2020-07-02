All apartments in Oakdale
2848 Hallmark Avenue N
Last updated April 1 2020 at 6:11 PM

2848 Hallmark Avenue N

2848 Hallmark Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2848 Hallmark Avenue North, Oakdale, MN 55128

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Tour this stunning home nestled on a quiet street with a huge lot/yard. Easy access to 694, 36 and 94. Convenient location close to Menards, Kwik Trip, LA Fitness, Target, shops, entertainment, eateries and more! This home features plenty of space with 2 bedrooms on the main level, fireplace, kitchen with gas stove and large deck. The basement holds a huge family room, partial kitchen, bedroom and den. Lots of storage in the basement or garage. Set up a showing today or tour the property virtually!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2848 Hallmark Avenue N have any available units?
2848 Hallmark Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oakdale, MN.
What amenities does 2848 Hallmark Avenue N have?
Some of 2848 Hallmark Avenue N's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2848 Hallmark Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
2848 Hallmark Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2848 Hallmark Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 2848 Hallmark Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakdale.
Does 2848 Hallmark Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 2848 Hallmark Avenue N offers parking.
Does 2848 Hallmark Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2848 Hallmark Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2848 Hallmark Avenue N have a pool?
No, 2848 Hallmark Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 2848 Hallmark Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 2848 Hallmark Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 2848 Hallmark Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2848 Hallmark Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2848 Hallmark Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 2848 Hallmark Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.

