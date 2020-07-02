2848 Hallmark Avenue N

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities gym parking garage

Tour this stunning home nestled on a quiet street with a huge lot/yard. Easy access to 694, 36 and 94. Convenient location close to Menards, Kwik Trip, LA Fitness, Target, shops, entertainment, eateries and more! This home features plenty of space with 2 bedrooms on the main level, fireplace, kitchen with gas stove and large deck. The basement holds a huge family room, partial kitchen, bedroom and den. Lots of storage in the basement or garage. Set up a showing today or tour the property virtually!