2121 Hallmark Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This is a spacious 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath single family home with a 2 car attached garage. Spacious walk off deck with built in seating, great back yard, finished walk out basement and so much more! Appliances include stove, fridge, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Back yard has fire pit area and the spacious lot offers privacy in the comfort of the city. Natural Gas forced heat and Central Air. Tenant pays all utilities and maintains own lawn care and snow removal during tenancy. Pets ok with prior approval and applicable pet fees/deposit.