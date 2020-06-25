All apartments in Oakdale
Last updated May 15 2019 at 7:43 AM

2121 Hallmark Ave N

2121 Hallmark Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2121 Hallmark Avenue North, Oakdale, MN 55128

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a spacious 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath single family home with a 2 car attached garage. Spacious walk off deck with built in seating, great back yard, finished walk out basement and so much more! Appliances include stove, fridge, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Back yard has fire pit area and the spacious lot offers privacy in the comfort of the city. Natural Gas forced heat and Central Air. Tenant pays all utilities and maintains own lawn care and snow removal during tenancy. Pets ok with prior approval and applicable pet fees/deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

