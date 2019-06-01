750 Ford Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly fireplace

Available 08/01/19 3BD New Build Newport Home for Lease - Property Id: 112405



So many designer features incorporated into this spacious, 1 level family home located in the quiet River Village of Newport. 3 BRs & 2 baths on the main level with 2042 finished sf. Elegant owner's suite with en-suite ceramic bath. Premium white enameled trim package. Kitchen features custom cabinets, SS appl w/gas range, HW floors & granite/tile throughout. Huge family room highlighted by a cozy fireplace.



Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!



Text the cities you are looking to live in to Brian w National Realty Guild : (763) 445-9131 and we will send you a list of available homes!



Newport, Inver Grove Heights, Cottage Grove, Woodbury, St Paul Park, South St Paul, Sunfish Lake



* Home is for sale but can be purchased and rented to you

Broker reciprocity thanks to Keller Williams Intergrity

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/112405

