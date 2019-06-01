All apartments in Newport
Last updated June 1 2019

750 Ford Rd

750 Ford Road · No Longer Available
Location

750 Ford Road, Newport, MN 55055

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/01/19 3BD New Build Newport Home for Lease - Property Id: 112405

So many designer features incorporated into this spacious, 1 level family home located in the quiet River Village of Newport. 3 BRs & 2 baths on the main level with 2042 finished sf. Elegant owner's suite with en-suite ceramic bath. Premium white enameled trim package. Kitchen features custom cabinets, SS appl w/gas range, HW floors & granite/tile throughout. Huge family room highlighted by a cozy fireplace.

Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!

Newport, Inver Grove Heights, Cottage Grove, Woodbury, St Paul Park, South St Paul, Sunfish Lake

* Home is for sale but can be purchased and rented to you
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 Ford Rd have any available units?
750 Ford Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport, MN.
What amenities does 750 Ford Rd have?
Some of 750 Ford Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 Ford Rd currently offering any rent specials?
750 Ford Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 Ford Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 750 Ford Rd is pet friendly.
Does 750 Ford Rd offer parking?
No, 750 Ford Rd does not offer parking.
Does 750 Ford Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 750 Ford Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 Ford Rd have a pool?
No, 750 Ford Rd does not have a pool.
Does 750 Ford Rd have accessible units?
No, 750 Ford Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 750 Ford Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 750 Ford Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 750 Ford Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 750 Ford Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
