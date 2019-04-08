2190-2nd Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage some paid utils

Enjoy privacy with this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home on it's own corner lot with a huge yard and mature trees! Includes a washer and dryer and a great heated mud room! A one car detached garage with off street parking for your vehicles. Great cabin feel without having to drive up north!



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at 612-547-9818 today with any questions or to schedule a showing!!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,045, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,045, Available 6/5/19

Contact us to schedule a showing.