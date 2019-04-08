All apartments in Newport
Last updated April 8 2019 at 6:04 PM

2190-2nd Avenue

2190 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2190 2nd Avenue, Newport, MN 55055

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Enjoy privacy with this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home on it's own corner lot with a huge yard and mature trees! Includes a washer and dryer and a great heated mud room! A one car detached garage with off street parking for your vehicles. Great cabin feel without having to drive up north!

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at 612-547-9818 today with any questions or to schedule a showing!!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,045, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,045, Available 6/5/19
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2190-2nd Avenue have any available units?
2190-2nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport, MN.
What amenities does 2190-2nd Avenue have?
Some of 2190-2nd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2190-2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2190-2nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2190-2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2190-2nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2190-2nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2190-2nd Avenue offers parking.
Does 2190-2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2190-2nd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2190-2nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 2190-2nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2190-2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2190-2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2190-2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2190-2nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2190-2nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2190-2nd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
