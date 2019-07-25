All apartments in Mounds View
Last updated July 25 2019 at 5:44 PM

3001 Mounds View Boulevard

3001 Mounds View Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

3001 Mounds View Blvd, Mounds View, MN 55112
Mounds View

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom side by side duplex will not last long!!! The home is in excellent condition: central air, fireplace, walk in closet, washer/dryer, walkout lower level, private yard great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care are not included in the rent. Pet Policy: No Pets. If you want to set up a viewing or need additional information that can be done at www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 3001 Mounds View Blvd Mounds View MN 55112

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 Mounds View Boulevard have any available units?
3001 Mounds View Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mounds View, MN.
What amenities does 3001 Mounds View Boulevard have?
Some of 3001 Mounds View Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 Mounds View Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3001 Mounds View Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 Mounds View Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 3001 Mounds View Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 3001 Mounds View Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3001 Mounds View Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3001 Mounds View Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3001 Mounds View Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 Mounds View Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3001 Mounds View Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3001 Mounds View Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3001 Mounds View Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 Mounds View Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3001 Mounds View Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3001 Mounds View Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3001 Mounds View Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
