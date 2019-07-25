3001 Mounds View Boulevard

Amenities

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom side by side duplex will not last long!!! The home is in excellent condition: central air, fireplace, walk in closet, washer/dryer, walkout lower level, private yard great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care are not included in the rent. Pet Policy: No Pets. If you want to set up a viewing or need additional information that can be done at www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 3001 Mounds View Blvd Mounds View MN 55112