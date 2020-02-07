5139 Woodland Road

Amenities

Tucked in the corner of Jennings Bay, this updated home has a great interior and exterior living space, available Feb. 28! Upper level has kitchen, living room, master bed & bath, 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Lower level features family room, 1 bedroom, office space, 1 bathroom, laundry room, and workshop. Attached garage parks 2 vehicles. Spacious Back Deck opens off the kitchen via sliding glass door and walks down to fenced backyard. Pets permitted with additional fees! Located within Westonka Public School District #10. Relax and enjoy all the seasons in this pristine home. Amenities include in-unit laundry, dishwasher, patio, A/C, water softener and lake access! Security Deposit: $1,995. No Smoking. Pets permitted with owner approval and additional fees. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, landscaping and snow removal. The property is part of the optional Woodland Point City Dock Program. Lake Minnetonka dock rentals for the season are $390. There is a $20 application fee for the optional dock program and applications must be received by Feb. 29, 2020. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!