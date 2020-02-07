All apartments in Mound
Find more places like 5139 Woodland Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mound, MN
/
5139 Woodland Road
Last updated February 7 2020 at 5:06 PM

5139 Woodland Road

5139 Woodland Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5139 Woodland Road, Mound, MN 55364

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Tucked in the corner of Jennings Bay, this updated home has a great interior and exterior living space, available Feb. 28! Upper level has kitchen, living room, master bed & bath, 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Lower level features family room, 1 bedroom, office space, 1 bathroom, laundry room, and workshop. Attached garage parks 2 vehicles. Spacious Back Deck opens off the kitchen via sliding glass door and walks down to fenced backyard. Pets permitted with additional fees! Located within Westonka Public School District #10. Relax and enjoy all the seasons in this pristine home. Amenities include in-unit laundry, dishwasher, patio, A/C, water softener and lake access! Security Deposit: $1,995. No Smoking. Pets permitted with owner approval and additional fees. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, landscaping and snow removal. The property is part of the optional Woodland Point City Dock Program. Lake Minnetonka dock rentals for the season are $390. There is a $20 application fee for the optional dock program and applications must be received by Feb. 29, 2020. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5139 Woodland Road have any available units?
5139 Woodland Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mound, MN.
What amenities does 5139 Woodland Road have?
Some of 5139 Woodland Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5139 Woodland Road currently offering any rent specials?
5139 Woodland Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5139 Woodland Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5139 Woodland Road is pet friendly.
Does 5139 Woodland Road offer parking?
Yes, 5139 Woodland Road offers parking.
Does 5139 Woodland Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5139 Woodland Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5139 Woodland Road have a pool?
No, 5139 Woodland Road does not have a pool.
Does 5139 Woodland Road have accessible units?
No, 5139 Woodland Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5139 Woodland Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5139 Woodland Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5139 Woodland Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5139 Woodland Road has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNChanhassen, MNVictoria, MNSt. Bonifacius, MNExcelsior, MNChaska, MNWaconia, MN
Shakopee, MNPrior Lake, MNHopkins, MNRogers, MNGolden Valley, MNBuffalo, MNNew Hope, MNCrystal, MNSavage, MNAlbertville, MNRobbinsdale, MNChamplin, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities