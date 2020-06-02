2374 Robin Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking playground garage hot tub

Available early August, this beautiful home features 4,170 sq ft of open living space nestled in a scenic wooded wetlands area. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, living & dining room, and laundry on the main level. All 4 bedrooms on upper level; master suite has a walk-in closet and large master bath overlooking the scenic woods behind the property. Finished lower level with plenty of storage space. Amenities include large back deck, four seasons sunroom, 3-car attached garage, dishwasher, gas fireplace, water softener and A/C!

*Hot tub not available for tenant use.



House backs up to wetlands and is situated right next to a playground. Located within School District #277 - Westonka. Dogs under 30 lbs are welcome with additional fees. Sorry, no cats.



Security Deposit: $2,600. No Smoking. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including yard care and snow removal.



Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UD's.



Housing Assistance may not be available or accepted for this property.

This property has not been Section 8 approved.



Call (952) 893-0900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!