Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:30 AM

2374 Robin Ln

2374 Robin Lane · (952) 893-9900
Location

2374 Robin Lane, Mound, MN 55364

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 4170 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
playground
garage
hot tub
Available early August, this beautiful home features 4,170 sq ft of open living space nestled in a scenic wooded wetlands area. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, living & dining room, and laundry on the main level. All 4 bedrooms on upper level; master suite has a walk-in closet and large master bath overlooking the scenic woods behind the property. Finished lower level with plenty of storage space. Amenities include large back deck, four seasons sunroom, 3-car attached garage, dishwasher, gas fireplace, water softener and A/C!
*Hot tub not available for tenant use.

House backs up to wetlands and is situated right next to a playground. Located within School District #277 - Westonka. Dogs under 30 lbs are welcome with additional fees. Sorry, no cats.

Security Deposit: $2,600. No Smoking. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including yard care and snow removal.

Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UD's.

Housing Assistance may not be available or accepted for this property.
This property has not been Section 8 approved.

Call (952) 893-0900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

