Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:50 PM

3650 Kings Point Road

3650 Kings Point Road · No Longer Available
Location

3650 Kings Point Road, Minnetrista, MN 55331

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
3650 Kings Point Road Available 12/01/19 Beautifully Updated Home for Rent on Lake Minnetonka!! - Rare Opportunity!! Complete renovation with direct access to the lake! This little beauty offers more than meets the eye! Modern kitchen w stainless steel appliances, wood floors & cabinets w tasteful design & decor throughout! Family room is being used as a second bedroom. West views & new deck overlook wetland, steps to firepit & channel shoreline w dock and access to Lake Minnetonka! For more info call Eric Davis at 952-200-0145

(RLNE1891295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3650 Kings Point Road have any available units?
3650 Kings Point Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetrista, MN.
What amenities does 3650 Kings Point Road have?
Some of 3650 Kings Point Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3650 Kings Point Road currently offering any rent specials?
3650 Kings Point Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3650 Kings Point Road pet-friendly?
No, 3650 Kings Point Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minnetrista.
Does 3650 Kings Point Road offer parking?
No, 3650 Kings Point Road does not offer parking.
Does 3650 Kings Point Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3650 Kings Point Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3650 Kings Point Road have a pool?
No, 3650 Kings Point Road does not have a pool.
Does 3650 Kings Point Road have accessible units?
No, 3650 Kings Point Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3650 Kings Point Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3650 Kings Point Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3650 Kings Point Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3650 Kings Point Road does not have units with air conditioning.

