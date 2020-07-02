All apartments in Minnetonka
4044 Thrushwood Lane

4044 Thrushwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4044 Thrushwood Lane, Minnetonka, MN 55345

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
3-level home on .66 acre lot in Minnetonka School District (MME). Hardwood floors,Kitchen with upgraded appliances. Updated bathrooms. 3 bedrooms upstairs. Walk-out lower level with large family room, and bathroom. Back yard is fenced. Available for a 12 month lease April 8th.
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4044 Thrushwood Lane have any available units?
4044 Thrushwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 4044 Thrushwood Lane have?
Some of 4044 Thrushwood Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4044 Thrushwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4044 Thrushwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4044 Thrushwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4044 Thrushwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4044 Thrushwood Lane offer parking?
No, 4044 Thrushwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4044 Thrushwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4044 Thrushwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4044 Thrushwood Lane have a pool?
No, 4044 Thrushwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4044 Thrushwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 4044 Thrushwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4044 Thrushwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4044 Thrushwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

