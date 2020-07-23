356 Apartments for rent in Mendota Heights, MN with balconies
Chalk it up to a talented citizenry or an abundance of recreational land, but Mendota Heights certainly knows how to turn out talented athletes. Notable past residents include Vikings player Matt Birk, Twins player Justin Morneau and Olympic equestrian Becky Holder.
Mendota Heights, Minnesota, is the epitome of an inner-ring Twin Cities suburb. The townhouses for rent in Mendota Heights are a short drive or bus ride to both St. Paul and Minneapolis. Other prominent features in this city are the presence of several gorgeous recreational areas, including the Dodge Nature Center and Friendly Marsh Park. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Mendota Heights renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.