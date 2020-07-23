Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:44 AM

356 Apartments for rent in Mendota Heights, MN with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with...
12 Units Available
12 Units Available
The Riverwood
1015 Sibley Memorial Hwy, Mendota Heights, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,409
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,704
1280 sqft
Live a stone's throw from the Mississippi River! Apartments have beautiful views and luxurious features. Community features 24-hour gym, fire pit and courtyard, tennis court and yoga for all residents.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2580 Bedford Court
2580 Bedford Court, Mendota Heights, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1228 sqft
**VIRTUAL TOUR COMING SOON** Email acoleman@renterswarehouse.com for details. This 2 bed townhome is right next to Kensington Park, walking and bike paths! It has 2 levels and a great open layout.
Results within 1 mile of Mendota Heights
17 Units Available
17 Units Available
Lemay Lake Apartments
3015 Eagandale Pl, Eagan, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1100 sqft
Overlooking Lemay Lake and close to the I-35E, these modern apartments are spacious and well appointed. The community offers smoke-free units, a 24-hour gym, a swimming pool and a fully equipped business center.
5 Units Available
5 Units Available
Highland
Woodstone
2335 Stewart Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,150
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
954 sqft
Overlooking the Mississippi River and just minutes from St. Paul International Airport. Heated underground parking and a complimentary airport shuttle for residents. Pet-friendly.
11 Units Available
11 Units Available
Highland
Highland Ridge Apartments
2285 Stewart Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,345
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1246 sqft
Nest technology and proximity to the Mississippi River make these luxury apartments worth a look. Community amenities are bountiful with a pool table, sauna, tennis and volleyball courts, swimming pool and exclusive clubhouse.
2 Units Available
2 Units Available
Chateau Carmel
1555 Bellows Street, West St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,165
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1130 sqft
Chateau Carmel boasts the largest size apartments in St.
3 Units Available
3 Units Available
Highland
The Plaza
2353 Youngman Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
1568 sqft
Sparkling swimming pool and stunning interiors with granite counter and dishwasher included. Proximity to Shepherd Park means you can enjoy nature trails and scenic views. Pet friendly with ample amenities.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Riverview
497 Ohio St
497 Ohio Street, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
Another listing from Steve @ Renters Warehouse. For a showing, please go to https://showmojo.com/stevefgallery. This nice duplex has two nice sized bedroom and a full bathroom on the main level.
Results within 5 miles of Mendota Heights
9 Units Available
$
9 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Oaks Union Depot
244 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,330
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,397
898 sqft
Spacious floor plans in park-like setting. Stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer. Non-smoking community with access to fitness center, lobby and clubhouse for entertaining.
7 Units Available
7 Units Available
Ericsson
Oaks Station Place
3550 E 46th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,061
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,299
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,952
1148 sqft
Oaks Station Place Apartments offers choices, with 104 residential apartments and first floor retail spaces. The units have on-site laundry, patios and balconies, garbage disposals, hardwood floors and granite counters.
28 Units Available
28 Units Available
Avana Southview
4930 Ashley Lane, Inver Grove Heights, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,163
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1099 sqft
One- through two-bedroom apartments near I-494 and Highway 52. Recently renovated unit are pet friendly and have patios or balconies. On-site dog park, barbecue pits and remodeled clubhouse and coffee bar are sure to please.
9 Units Available
$
9 Units Available
Lexington Hills Apartments
4116 Lexington Ave S, Eagan, MN
Studio
$1,036
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,183
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
936 sqft
Homes with fully equipped kitchens, private balconies, fireplaces, and extra storage room. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym and a sparkling pool, among other amenities.
246 Units Available
$
246 Units Available
South Loop
The Fenley
8051 33rd Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,320
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,231
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,784
1384 sqft
Now Open!Offering in-person and virtual tours by appointment. The Fenley is a great place to venture Bloomington’s newest and most sophisticated apartment residence offers superior amenities, abundant outdoor space, and elevated design.
86 Units Available
$
86 Units Available
Merriam Park East
Harper Apartments
150 Snelling Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,195
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
983 sqft
Sitting above a familiar and inviting dark wood paneled pub, burrowed at the corner of Selby and Snelling Avenues, Harper Apartments offers co-working desks and offices, and a variety of living options with charming amenities.
64 Units Available
$
64 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Galtier Towers
172 6th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,069
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,184
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1095 sqft
The best of tower apartment downtown St. Paul living with 360-degree skyline and river views, rooftop entertainment and connected skyway access to restaurants and shopping. Community garden, pool, sauna and other luxury amenities.
35 Units Available
$
35 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Mears Park Place
401 Sibley St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$971
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,053
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
881 sqft
Lowertown area, next to Mears Park. Close to I-94, I-35E, entertainment and restaurants. Classy apartments with modern interiors, walk-in closets, granite counters. Controlled entry, games room, bike storage and 24-hour laundry.
20 Units Available
$
20 Units Available
Hiawatha
Lowa46
4621 Snelling Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,341
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1042 sqft
Steps from the Twin Cities’ best trails, lakes and riverside parks—and ideally nestled between both vibrant downtowns—life at Lowa46 makes every workday a breeze and weekends a blast. Bike the Greenway to Minnehaha Falls and Lake Nokomis.
22 Units Available
22 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Custom House
180 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,307
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,421
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
1315 sqft
Stunning Art Deco building featuring studio to three-bedroom units. Next to Mississippi River, close to Union Depot, Route 52 and I-94. Entertainment just minutes away. Rooftop terrace, fitness center, historic lobby, parking.
42 Units Available
$
42 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Kellogg Square Apartments
111 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,059
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,293
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1296 sqft
Downtown St. Paul apartment with Mississippi River views. A walker's paradise and close to three bus stops. In-unit laundry and hardwood floors make for a stunning studio or 1-3 bedroom apartment.
33 Units Available
$
33 Units Available
Snelling Hamline
Vintage on Selby
1555 Selby Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,293
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,478
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,094
1300 sqft
Unique floor plans available from studio to townhouse in this luxurious historic property, the former Liberty State Bank. Upscale, newly renovated apartments above ground-floor shops. Convenient urban location in downtown Saint Paul.
31 Units Available
$
31 Units Available
West Seventh
Irvine Exchange
200 Exchange Street South, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,137
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,513
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,072
1258 sqft
Now Open! Irvine Exchange Apartments connects you to the best St. Paul has to offer where the riverfront, Irvine Park, and downtown convenience meet.
92 Units Available
$
92 Units Available
Energy Park
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$835
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1075 sqft
The Burlington Luxury Apartments in St. Paul, MN.The Burlington Apartments in St. Paul, MN are the apartment homes for every lifestyle. With spacious studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartments, you will find the perfect fit for your new home.
27 Units Available
$
27 Units Available
Indigo
8001 33rd Ave. South, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,176
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,347
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,923
1132 sqft
Indigo Apartments provide the latest in lifestyle living with a zen garden, pool, sky room, dog park and access to light rail. Modern units with all the desirable features.
9 Units Available
$
9 Units Available
Riverview
West Side Flats
84 Wabasha St S, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,381
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
897 sqft
New luxury apartments in prime downtown St. Paul location. Community features upscale amenities, including pool, clubhouse, the Skyline Lounge with panoramic city and river views, a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, and concierge services.
City Guide for Mendota Heights, MN

Chalk it up to a talented citizenry or an abundance of recreational land, but Mendota Heights certainly knows how to turn out talented athletes. Notable past residents include Vikings player Matt Birk, Twins player Justin Morneau and Olympic equestrian Becky Holder.

Mendota Heights, Minnesota, is the epitome of an inner-ring Twin Cities suburb. The townhouses for rent in Mendota Heights are a short drive or bus ride to both St. Paul and Minneapolis. Other prominent features in this city are the presence of several gorgeous recreational areas, including the Dodge Nature Center and Friendly Marsh Park. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Mendota Heights, MN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Mendota Heights renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

