3 bedroom apartments
166 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mendota Heights, MN
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
The Riverwood
1015 Sibley Memorial Hwy, Mendota Heights, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,698
2290 sqft
Live a stone's throw from the Mississippi River! Apartments have beautiful views and luxurious features. Community features 24-hour gym, fire pit and courtyard, tennis court and yoga for all residents.
Results within 1 mile of Mendota Heights
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Highland
6 Units Available
The Plaza
2353 Youngman Ave, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1568 sqft
Sparkling swimming pool and stunning interiors with granite counter and dishwasher included. Proximity to Shepherd Park means you can enjoy nature trails and scenic views. Pet friendly with ample amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Mendota Heights
Last updated June 13 at 12:41am
Macalester - Groveland
61 Units Available
The Grove
246 Snelling Avenue South, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,480
1344 sqft
Were excited to have you join us in the charming and energetic Macalester-Groveland neighborhood. Weve created well-thought-out residences full of modern luxuries and conveniences.
Last updated June 12 at 09:04pm
West Seventh
31 Units Available
Oxbo
202 7th St W, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,160
1579 sqft
Enjoy Irvine Park and other nearby St. Paul attractions. Stylish interiors with stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. Amenities are bountiful with choices like a hot tub, media room, coffee bar and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Town Centre Apartments
3475 Golfview Dr, Eagan, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1454 sqft
Luxury community situated in the heart of Eagan, MN. Residents in units can enjoy walk-in closets, ice maker, fireplace and in-unit laundry. The complex offers a gym, parking, pool, volleyball court and more.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
13 Units Available
Ballantrae Apartments
3800 Ballantrae Road, Eagan, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1207 sqft
Now with in-unit Washer/Dryers! Surrounded by mature trees & beautiful landscaping, Ballantrae Apartments offers a pleasant escape from the hustle-bustle of everyday life.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Loop
289 Units Available
The Fenley
8051 33rd Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1384 sqft
Now Open!Offering in-person and virtual tours by appointment. The Fenley is a great place to venture Bloomington’s newest and most sophisticated apartment residence offers superior amenities, abundant outdoor space, and elevated design.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Snelling Hamline
30 Units Available
Vintage on Selby
1555 Selby Ave, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$4,086
1729 sqft
Unique floor plans available from studio to townhouse in this luxurious historic property, the former Liberty State Bank. Upscale, newly renovated apartments above ground-floor shops. Convenient urban location in downtown Saint Paul.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Greystone Heights
5220 Greystone Dr, Inver Grove Heights, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1189 sqft
Nearly instant access to I-494 makes commuting to Minneapolis and St. Paul a snap. Upscale amenities include fireplaces, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse for socializing.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown St. Paul
35 Units Available
Kellogg Square Apartments
111 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,107
1864 sqft
Downtown St. Paul apartment with Mississippi River views. A walker's paradise and close to three bus stops. In-unit laundry and hardwood floors make for a stunning studio or 1-3 bedroom apartment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
West Seventh
39 Units Available
Irvine Exchange
200 Exchange Street South, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,311
1827 sqft
Now Open! Irvine Exchange Apartments connects you to the best St. Paul has to offer where the riverfront, Irvine Park, and downtown convenience meet.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Seventh
9 Units Available
Crosby Pointe
1115 Elway St, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1742 sqft
Wooded area near walking trails and parks. Close to I-35E and minutes to downtown St. Paul and entertainment. Recently renovated units with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse, elevator, sauna and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Merriam Park East
1 Unit Available
1744 Dayton Avenue
1744 Dayton Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1320 sqft
**In-person showings are currently suspended due to COVID-19. Please review the photos. If you are interested in this property, please contact the agent at Carmen@PRORealtyServices.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Summit - University
1 Unit Available
409 Dayton Avenue
409 Dayton Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
950 sqft
***In person and virtual tours are available, please contact the agent for more details.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Hepburn Park
1 Unit Available
141 4th Avenue South
141 4th Avenue South, South St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2100 sqft
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Cedar Grove
1 Unit Available
3919 Mica Trail
3919 Mica Trail, Eagan, MN
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home was recently renovated from top to bottom.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
180 Annapolis Street E
180 Annapolis Street East, West St. Paul, MN
180 Annapolis Street E Available 07/24/20 Lovely 4BR 2BA Home - Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing. Meticulously cared for, updated home, walking distance from restaurants and shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Richfield
1 Unit Available
7420 10th Ave S
7420 10th Avenue South, Richfield, MN
Available 07/01/20 7420 10th Ave S - Property Id: 296262 This beautifully updated home is sure to please! Step into the large living room with huge picture window, coved ceiling and beautifully refinished hardwood floors! The new kitchen is so
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Summit - University
1 Unit Available
1029 Marshall Avenue
1029 Marshall Avenue, St. Paul, MN
4BD 2BA House in Saint Paul. Updated kitchens and baths. - Wonderful 4+ bedroom 2 bath house with updated kitchen and baths in a great St Paul neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Keewaydin
1 Unit Available
3007 E Minnehaha Pkwy
3007 East Minnehaha Parkway, Minneapolis, MN
3007 E Minnehaha Pkwy Available 08/01/20 Minnehaha Parkway Home, Excellent Location, 2 Car Garage, Avail Aug 1 - Video Walkthrough on Guardian Property Managements website.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown St. Paul
1 Unit Available
78 10th St E #3201
78 East 10th Street, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1000 sqft
Gorgeous Three Bedroom Condo Available Now - Virtual tour here: https://my.matterport.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South of Maryland
1 Unit Available
111 Front Ave
111 Front Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
Front Ave - Property Id: 284129 Spacious 3 bedroom home recently remodeled with high end finishes.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Midway
1 Unit Available
1050 Sherburne Ave
1050 Sherburne Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1053 sqft
Gorgeous Remodeled 3 Bd/ 1/5 Bath Single Family Home Near Light Rail!!!!! - Another fabulous listing brought to you by Katie and Housing Hub! This quiet, charming 3 bed / 1.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Macalester - Groveland
1 Unit Available
2079 St Clair Ave
2079 Saint Clair Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,345
1500 sqft
Beautiful Highland Park Single Family Home - Another great listing from Chance and Housing Hub! Call 612-244-5885 for video walkthrough and more information. Available 7/1.
