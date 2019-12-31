All apartments in Medina
Last updated December 31 2019

3816 Linden Drive E

3816 Linden Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

3816 Linden Drive East, Medina, MN 55340

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One level living at its finest!! You'll love this beautiful 3 bedroom luxury townhome in Medina. All living facilities, laundry, and beautiful master suite on the main level. Lower level includes a large open family room, 2 bedrooms, a full bath, and a huge storage area. The unit also includes an attached 3 car garage, gourmet kitchen with granite counters & stainless appliances, and high ceilings throughout. Conveniently located close to highways, shopping, golf courses and other recreational activities. Award winning Wayzata Schools!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3816 Linden Drive E have any available units?
3816 Linden Drive E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medina, MN.
What amenities does 3816 Linden Drive E have?
Some of 3816 Linden Drive E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3816 Linden Drive E currently offering any rent specials?
3816 Linden Drive E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3816 Linden Drive E pet-friendly?
No, 3816 Linden Drive E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medina.
Does 3816 Linden Drive E offer parking?
Yes, 3816 Linden Drive E offers parking.
Does 3816 Linden Drive E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3816 Linden Drive E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3816 Linden Drive E have a pool?
No, 3816 Linden Drive E does not have a pool.
Does 3816 Linden Drive E have accessible units?
No, 3816 Linden Drive E does not have accessible units.
Does 3816 Linden Drive E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3816 Linden Drive E has units with dishwashers.
Does 3816 Linden Drive E have units with air conditioning?
No, 3816 Linden Drive E does not have units with air conditioning.

