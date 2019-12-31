3816 Linden Drive E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

One level living at its finest!! You'll love this beautiful 3 bedroom luxury townhome in Medina. All living facilities, laundry, and beautiful master suite on the main level. Lower level includes a large open family room, 2 bedrooms, a full bath, and a huge storage area. The unit also includes an attached 3 car garage, gourmet kitchen with granite counters & stainless appliances, and high ceilings throughout. Conveniently located close to highways, shopping, golf courses and other recreational activities. Award winning Wayzata Schools!!