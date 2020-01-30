All apartments in Medina
Home
/
Medina, MN
/
2857 Lake Shore Avenue
Last updated January 30 2020 at 9:50 PM

2857 Lake Shore Avenue

2857 Lake Shore Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2857 Lake Shore Ave, Medina, MN 55359

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
Enjoy from sunrise to sunset this luxurious, architecturally designed home featuring panoramic view of south facing lakeshore.Over 2,600 sqft with over 100 feet of lakshore on Lake Independence. This greatly designed 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home offers vaulted ceilings, fireplace, high quality natural building materials throughout. Beautiful maple kitchen, soaring ceilings, a grand split rock fireplace and walls of glass complete the great room. Attached garage, and walkout basement to the lakeshore where you can enjoy the lake from the sun deck and aluminum dock.With these exquisite views and great location just seconds from the Baker Park beaches and wilderness area, there is no better place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2857 Lake Shore Avenue have any available units?
2857 Lake Shore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medina, MN.
What amenities does 2857 Lake Shore Avenue have?
Some of 2857 Lake Shore Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2857 Lake Shore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2857 Lake Shore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2857 Lake Shore Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2857 Lake Shore Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medina.
Does 2857 Lake Shore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2857 Lake Shore Avenue offers parking.
Does 2857 Lake Shore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2857 Lake Shore Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2857 Lake Shore Avenue have a pool?
No, 2857 Lake Shore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2857 Lake Shore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2857 Lake Shore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2857 Lake Shore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2857 Lake Shore Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2857 Lake Shore Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2857 Lake Shore Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
