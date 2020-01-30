2857 Lake Shore Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage gym elevator fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage

Enjoy from sunrise to sunset this luxurious, architecturally designed home featuring panoramic view of south facing lakeshore.Over 2,600 sqft with over 100 feet of lakshore on Lake Independence. This greatly designed 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home offers vaulted ceilings, fireplace, high quality natural building materials throughout. Beautiful maple kitchen, soaring ceilings, a grand split rock fireplace and walls of glass complete the great room. Attached garage, and walkout basement to the lakeshore where you can enjoy the lake from the sun deck and aluminum dock.With these exquisite views and great location just seconds from the Baker Park beaches and wilderness area, there is no better place to call home!