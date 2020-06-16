413 Cedar Place

Amenities

on-site laundry

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry

3 bedroom 2.5 bath for rent $1250/month - Location, location, location! Conveniently located in walking distance from schools and from other shops, restaurants and Highway.Two story unit - Spacious living room with bright, open kitchen and living room and half bath all on main level. 3 bedrooms and 2 bath upstairs including a master bath and laundry room all on upstairs level. Association dues are included in the rent and cover the lawn care, snow removal and sanitation. Smoke free environment.

No pets, no smoking.



Come take a look for yourself and make this place feel like home

$1250/month



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5755071)