All apartments in Maple Lake
Find more places like 413 Cedar Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maple Lake, MN
/
413 Cedar Place
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

413 Cedar Place

413 Cedar Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

413 Cedar Place, Maple Lake, MN 55358

Amenities

on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3 bedroom 2.5 bath for rent $1250/month - Location, location, location! Conveniently located in walking distance from schools and from other shops, restaurants and Highway.Two story unit - Spacious living room with bright, open kitchen and living room and half bath all on main level. 3 bedrooms and 2 bath upstairs including a master bath and laundry room all on upstairs level. Association dues are included in the rent and cover the lawn care, snow removal and sanitation. Smoke free environment.
No pets, no smoking.

Come take a look for yourself and make this place feel like home
$1250/month

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5755071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 Cedar Place have any available units?
413 Cedar Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Lake, MN.
Is 413 Cedar Place currently offering any rent specials?
413 Cedar Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Cedar Place pet-friendly?
No, 413 Cedar Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Lake.
Does 413 Cedar Place offer parking?
No, 413 Cedar Place does not offer parking.
Does 413 Cedar Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 Cedar Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Cedar Place have a pool?
No, 413 Cedar Place does not have a pool.
Does 413 Cedar Place have accessible units?
No, 413 Cedar Place does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Cedar Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 Cedar Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 413 Cedar Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 413 Cedar Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNGolden Valley, MN
Brooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNBuffalo, MNMonticello, MNBig Lake, MNAlbertville, MNWaite Park, MNRogers, MN
Elk River, MNSartell, MNSt. Joseph, MNSt. Bonifacius, MNWaconia, MNHutchinson, MNVictoria, MNGlencoe, MNRamsey, MNChanhassen, MNExcelsior, MNAnoka, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeHennepin Technical College
University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
Normandale Community College