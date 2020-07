Amenities

granite counters dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Renters Warehouse presents this beautiful 3600 sq foot, 4 bedroom 3 bath home available for rent October 15th in Wayzata, MN. This home is located with in the Orono Public School district and has lots of great distinct spaces throughout. Completely remodeled throughout with a beautifully upgraded kitchen with high end stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Large bedrooms throughout on a private lot looking out at mature trees. $55 per application. Dogs Allowed