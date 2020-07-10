/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020
103 Apartments for rent in Little Canada, MN with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Little Canada
Cedars Lakeside
2800 Rustic Pl, Little Canada, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,361
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
1139 sqft
Gorgeous lakeside apartment complex with 24-hour gym, clubhouse and sparkling pool. Recently updated apartments feature granite counters, huge walk-in closets and modern finishes. Easy access to downtown Little Canada.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Little Canada
950 County Road D E
950 County Road D, Little Canada, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2184 sqft
Just renovated 2184 square ft, 4 Bed 2 bath - Property Id: 307195 Wonderfully updated 4 bed, 2 bath home! Has new appliances, paint and flooring. Also has a 2 car garage with a car port for extra storage.
Results within 1 mile of Little Canada
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Cardigan
McMillan Apartments
157 Grass Lake Place, Shoreview, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,100
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1136 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, club room, community walking path, garage parking, and 24/7 fitness center. Pet-friendly apartments with washers and dryers and private patios/balconies.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands - 4057
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands - 8058
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Parkside
Edgerton Highlands - 7024
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 06:07pm
1 Unit Available
Arcade Estates Townhomes
3477 Arcade St, Vadnais Heights, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1080 sqft
Great location close to public transportation and major highways, including I-35 and I-694 for easy access to downtown. Units have large rooms, updated appliances and walk-in closets.
1 of 22
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1299 County Road D Cir E
1299 County Road D Circle, Vadnais Heights, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,497
2915 sqft
Available August 15th,2020! This is an amazing 4 bedroom 4 bath home in Vadnais Heights. This home features tons of space and storage 2,915 square feet throughout. Awesome location, by Maplewood Mall, Schools, parks, Freeway access.
Results within 5 miles of Little Canada
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
42 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Mears Park Place
401 Sibley St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$971
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,042
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
881 sqft
Lowertown area, next to Mears Park. Close to I-94, I-35E, entertainment and restaurants. Classy apartments with modern interiors, walk-in closets, granite counters. Controlled entry, games room, bike storage and 24-hour laundry.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 8 at 09:38pm
$
24 Units Available
West Seventh
Oxbo
202 7th St W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,240
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1091 sqft
Enjoy Irvine Park and other nearby St. Paul attractions. Stylish interiors with stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. Amenities are bountiful with choices like a hot tub, media room, coffee bar and more.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
8 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Oaks Union Depot
244 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,390
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,226
898 sqft
Spacious floor plans in park-like setting. Stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer. Non-smoking community with access to fitness center, lobby and clubhouse for entertaining.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
$
1 Unit Available
Falcon Heights
Falcon Heights Town Square
1550 Larpenteur Ave W, Falcon Heights, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,271
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near schools and area parks. This newer community offers modern amenities. Pets permitted. Controlled access provided. Large closets and carpeting throughout these homes. Balconies provided.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
38 Units Available
West Seventh
Riverview at Upper Landing
400 Spring St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,432
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1464 sqft
This development is a comfortable and modern place to live. Units include riverfront views, unique floor plans, full-sized washers and dryers, plank-style kitchen flooring, and gourmet kitchens complete with islands.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
13 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
The Jax
253 4th Street East, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,460
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1096 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jax in St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
25 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Custom House
180 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,259
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,289
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,361
1292 sqft
Stunning Art Deco building featuring studio to three-bedroom units. Next to Mississippi River, close to Union Depot, Route 52 and I-94. Entertainment just minutes away. Rooftop terrace, fitness center, historic lobby, parking.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 06:11pm
1 Unit Available
Summit - University
Crocus Hill Flats
744 Ashland Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
775 sqft
Nestled in the beautiful Summit Hill neighborhood in St. Paul, you’ll love this unique building! Crocus Hill Flats has unique one, two- and three-bedroom apartments, filled with natural light from oversize windows.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
13 Units Available
Riverview
West Side Flats
84 Wabasha St S, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,062
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
897 sqft
New luxury apartments in prime downtown St. Paul location. Community features upscale amenities, including pool, clubhouse, the Skyline Lounge with panoramic city and river views, a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, and concierge services.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
32 Units Available
West Seventh
Irvine Exchange
200 Exchange Street South, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,150
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,516
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,052
1258 sqft
Now Open! Irvine Exchange Apartments connects you to the best St. Paul has to offer where the riverfront, Irvine Park, and downtown convenience meet.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
20 Units Available
Grass Lake
Loden SV
1005 Gramsie Road, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,295
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The great outdoors is right outside your door. Take off on trails, hit the lakes then come home to the most stylish and well-designed apartments in Shoreview.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
The Lofts at Farmers Market
260 5th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,445
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1182 sqft
Situated between St. Paul's Farmers Market and Mears Park, these lofts provide easy access to I-94 and numerous amenity options. Relax at the courtyard or fire pit when not enjoying your home's comforts.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
48 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Pioneer Endicott
141 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,115
366 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1158 sqft
With a 95 walk score, this downtown 16-story building provides historic charm and upscale living. Recently renovated with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Close to the Farmer's Market with 24-hour gym and maintenance.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
45 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Kellogg Square Apartments
111 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,070
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,293
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1296 sqft
Downtown St. Paul apartment with Mississippi River views. A walker's paradise and close to three bus stops. In-unit laundry and hardwood floors make for a stunning studio or 1-3 bedroom apartment.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
Energy Park
The Kendrick
1353 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,155
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
898 sqft
Luxury rentals in prime location of the Energy Park neighborhood of St. Paul. Landscaped gardens and immaculate grounds. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Community offers 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
18 Units Available
Downtown St. Paul
Lowertown Commons
298 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,235
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1208 sqft
Elegant granite countertops and exposed wood beams add to the charm of this restored 1905 building located in Historic Lowertown neighborhood. Walk score of 85 and an excellent transit rating place you close to everything.
