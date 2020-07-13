/
apartments with pool
72 Apartments for rent in Little Canada, MN with pool
Little Canada
Cedars Lakeside
2800 Rustic Pl, Little Canada, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,357
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1139 sqft
Gorgeous lakeside apartment complex with 24-hour gym, clubhouse and sparkling pool. Recently updated apartments feature granite counters, huge walk-in closets and modern finishes. Easy access to downtown Little Canada.
Little Canada
Northwood Villa
915 E County Road D, Vadnais Heights, MN
1 Bedroom
$995
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfect location with easy access to I-35E and 694. Spend the day at the nearby Gervais Lake or stay at home and enjoy the comfort of your air-conditioned apartment. Outdoor pool and utilities included.
South Owasso
Rosedale Estates
2835 Rice St, Roseville, MN
Studio
$850
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
The Rosedale Estates Apartments offer comfortable studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes in Roseville, MN. Chores are easy with community laundry rooms and dishwashers.
Capital View
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville
2345 Woodbridge St, Roseville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,093
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville is an apartment community close to schools, shopping centers and commercial establishments for your convenience. Their flexible 6-, 10-, 12- and 24-month lease terms are made to fit every need.
Cardigan
McMillan Apartments
157 Grass Lake Place, Shoreview, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,100
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1136 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, club room, community walking path, garage parking, and 24/7 fitness center. Pet-friendly apartments with washers and dryers and private patios/balconies.
Lake Josephine
Hamline Terrace
1360 Terrace Dr, Roseville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,076
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1025 sqft
Tree-lined apartment complex with indoor swimming pool, near Rosedale Shopping Center. Apartments have garbage disposal, air conditioning, oven and dishwasher. On-site laundry, garage, gym and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Energy Park
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,090
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1075 sqft
The Burlington Luxury Apartments in St. Paul, MN. The Burlington Apartments in St. Paul, MN are the apartment homes for every lifestyle. With spacious studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartments, you will find the perfect fit for your new home.
Downtown St. Paul
Galtier Towers
172 6th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,069
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,184
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1095 sqft
The best of tower apartment downtown St. Paul living with 360-degree skyline and river views, rooftop entertainment and connected skyway access to restaurants and shopping. Community garden, pool, sauna and other luxury amenities.
Downtown St. Paul
Mears Park Place
401 Sibley St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$971
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,042
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
881 sqft
Lowertown area, next to Mears Park. Close to I-94, I-35E, entertainment and restaurants. Classy apartments with modern interiors, walk-in closets, granite counters. Controlled entry, games room, bike storage and 24-hour laundry.
North St. Paul
Regency Park
2240 Skillman Ave E, North St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,026
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
900 sqft
The recently renovated Regency Park in North St. Paul benefits from an on-site pool and BBQ/grill, along with easy access to local malls and highway networks. 24-hour maintenance and laundry come standard.
Wabbasso Lake
Shoreview Grand
577 Harriet Ave, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,159
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1017 sqft
Just minutes from the Shoreview Shopping Center, Shoreview Grand will make you and your pets feel right at home. Boasting amenities such as on-site laundry and guest parking, tenants get comfort without the sky-high rent.
West Seventh
Irvine Exchange
200 Exchange Street South, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,150
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,516
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,052
1258 sqft
Now Open! Irvine Exchange Apartments connects you to the best St. Paul has to offer where the riverfront, Irvine Park, and downtown convenience meet.
Downtown St. Paul
Custom House
180 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,194
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,224
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,922
1292 sqft
Stunning Art Deco building featuring studio to three-bedroom units. Next to Mississippi River, close to Union Depot, Route 52 and I-94. Entertainment just minutes away. Rooftop terrace, fitness center, historic lobby, parking.
West Seventh
Oxbo
202 7th St W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,240
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1091 sqft
Enjoy Irvine Park and other nearby St. Paul attractions. Stylish interiors with stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. Amenities are bountiful with choices like a hot tub, media room, coffee bar and more.
Falcon Heights
Larpenteur Manor Apartments
1740 Larpenteur Ave W, Falcon Heights, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$924
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1000 sqft
One-bedroom apartments near bus lines and shopping for access to best of the Twin Cities. Carpeting and extra storage make apartments comfortable. Community includes pool, garage and on-site laundry. Cats welcome.
Falcon Heights
Como Park Apartments
1385 W Jessamine Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
945 sqft
Como Park Apartments is conveniently located near Como Park, the Zoo, Conservatory and Como Lake. Walk along miles of trails or hop in your car for a short drive to shopping malls, restaurants, several universities and both downtown St.
West Seventh
The Hill
255 Western Avenue N, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,225
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1140 sqft
Welcome to The Hill Apartments — an charming community nestled in the architecturally-pleasing neighborhood of Cathedral Hill, set to welcome you in November 2020! Begin a new life journey in one of our St Paul, MN, apartments and be inspired every
Riverview
West Side Flats
84 Wabasha St S, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,062
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
897 sqft
New luxury apartments in prime downtown St. Paul location. Community features upscale amenities, including pool, clubhouse, the Skyline Lounge with panoramic city and river views, a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, and concierge services.
Grass Lake
Loden SV
1005 Gramsie Road, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,551
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The great outdoors is right outside your door. Take off on trails, hit the lakes then come home to the most stylish and well-designed apartments in Shoreview.
Windsor South Apartments
2280 Silver Ln, New Brighton, MN
Studio
$940
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
905 sqft
Windsor South is centrally located, surrounded by shopping centers, fine dining restaurants, walking trails and more. A pet-friendly apartment complex, this is a comfortable living situation for your entire family.
Downtown St. Paul
Kellogg Square Apartments
111 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,070
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,293
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1296 sqft
Downtown St. Paul apartment with Mississippi River views. A walker's paradise and close to three bus stops. In-unit laundry and hardwood floors make for a stunning studio or 1-3 bedroom apartment.
North of Maryland
Lamplighter Village
1512 Woodbridge St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to outdoor recreation at Tamarack Park and Lake McCarrons and only minutes from the Como Zoo and Downtown St. Paul. Outdoor courtyard with BBQ facilities and a playground for children.
Hillside
Maplewood Apartments
2391 Larpenteur Ave E, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$855
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
960 sqft
The Maplewood Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Maplewood, MN.
Hamline
Rose Vista
1223 ½ Rose Vista Ct, Roseville, MN
Studio
$1,040
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,069
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
810 sqft
Looking for a location that is close to malls, schools and commercial buildings? Rose Vista fits the bill. Their spacious 1- and 2-bedroom units come with storage, air conditioning, an outdoor pool, tanning suite and fitness center.
