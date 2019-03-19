All apartments in Lino Lakes
Find more places like 7287 Savanna Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lino Lakes, MN
/
7287 Savanna Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7287 Savanna Court

7287 Savanna Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7287 Savanna Court, Lino Lakes, MN 55014

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
sauna
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
sauna
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 3 bedroom 3 bathroom end unit townhome will not last long!!! The home is excellent condition: fireplace, hardwood floors, central air, sauna, loft/home office, finished lower level, patio great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care are included in the rent. Pet Policy: Dogs or cats: 2 Max (small-medium dogs and no aggressive breeds.) If you want to set up a viewing or need additional information that can be done at www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 7287 Savanna Ct Lino Lakes MN 55014

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7287 Savanna Court have any available units?
7287 Savanna Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lino Lakes, MN.
What amenities does 7287 Savanna Court have?
Some of 7287 Savanna Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7287 Savanna Court currently offering any rent specials?
7287 Savanna Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7287 Savanna Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7287 Savanna Court is pet friendly.
Does 7287 Savanna Court offer parking?
No, 7287 Savanna Court does not offer parking.
Does 7287 Savanna Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7287 Savanna Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7287 Savanna Court have a pool?
No, 7287 Savanna Court does not have a pool.
Does 7287 Savanna Court have accessible units?
No, 7287 Savanna Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7287 Savanna Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7287 Savanna Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7287 Savanna Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7287 Savanna Court has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNShoreview, MNHugo, MNForest Lake, MNBlaine, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNVadnais Heights, MN
New Brighton, MNLittle Canada, MNFridley, MNNorth St. Paul, MNOakdale, MNSt. Anthony, MNColumbia Heights, MNFalcon Heights, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChamplin, MNRobbinsdale, MNCrystal, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities