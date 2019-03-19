7287 Savanna Court

Amenities

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 3 bedroom 3 bathroom end unit townhome will not last long!!! The home is excellent condition: fireplace, hardwood floors, central air, sauna, loft/home office, finished lower level, patio great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care are included in the rent. Pet Policy: Dogs or cats: 2 Max (small-medium dogs and no aggressive breeds.) If you want to set up a viewing or need additional information that can be done at www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 7287 Savanna Ct Lino Lakes MN 55014