190 Shetland Lane

190 Shetland Lane · (952) 260-8889
Location

190 Shetland Lane, Lino Lakes, MN 55014

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1684 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Spacious townhouse with open layout and plenty of natural light! Kitchen with tons of storage and a nice sized pantry. 3 large bedrooms on one level. Large master w/ huge walk-in closet. Amazing patio in back. Outstanding Centennial Schools. Come see today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy.'? Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 Shetland Lane have any available units?
190 Shetland Lane has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 190 Shetland Lane have?
Some of 190 Shetland Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 190 Shetland Lane currently offering any rent specials?
190 Shetland Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 Shetland Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 190 Shetland Lane is pet friendly.
Does 190 Shetland Lane offer parking?
No, 190 Shetland Lane does not offer parking.
Does 190 Shetland Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 190 Shetland Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 Shetland Lane have a pool?
No, 190 Shetland Lane does not have a pool.
Does 190 Shetland Lane have accessible units?
No, 190 Shetland Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 190 Shetland Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 190 Shetland Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 190 Shetland Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 190 Shetland Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
