All apartments in Lino Lakes
Find more places like 132 Morgan Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lino Lakes, MN
/
132 Morgan Ln
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:54 AM

132 Morgan Ln

132 Morgan Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

132 Morgan Lane, Lino Lakes, MN 55014

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available September 17, 2018.

Spacious and Update Townhomes executive style! Great location, close to Lexington and 35 W. Cub Foods - Aveda - Home Depot - Bon Fire, Green Mill and more - Parks and Trails all with in 2.5 miles of home!

- 4 bedroom
- 3 bathroom
- 2 car garage
- Loft area
- Lake View
- Granite Island in Kitchen
- Home features hardwood floors
- Gas fire place
- 9 foot ceilings
- Walk in closets
- Huge master suite

Included in Rent: Snow Removal/Lawn Care/ Garbage all INCLUDED with rent.

Pet Policy: This home welcomes most pets with an additional $300 deposit (refundable) and $20 per month additional rent per pet.

To find out more information about the following property or "Request a Showing", PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE

We require income 3 times rent
No Felonies
Clean background check.
Sorry no Govt.Subsidies

To see this home or Apply online please go to our website -

WWW.TwinCitiesHomeRental. com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Morgan Ln have any available units?
132 Morgan Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lino Lakes, MN.
What amenities does 132 Morgan Ln have?
Some of 132 Morgan Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Morgan Ln currently offering any rent specials?
132 Morgan Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Morgan Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 132 Morgan Ln is pet friendly.
Does 132 Morgan Ln offer parking?
Yes, 132 Morgan Ln offers parking.
Does 132 Morgan Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 132 Morgan Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Morgan Ln have a pool?
No, 132 Morgan Ln does not have a pool.
Does 132 Morgan Ln have accessible units?
No, 132 Morgan Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Morgan Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 Morgan Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 132 Morgan Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 132 Morgan Ln has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNShoreview, MNHugo, MNForest Lake, MNBlaine, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNVadnais Heights, MN
New Brighton, MNLittle Canada, MNFridley, MNNorth St. Paul, MNOakdale, MNSt. Anthony, MNColumbia Heights, MNFalcon Heights, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChamplin, MNRobbinsdale, MNCrystal, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities