132 Morgan Ln

Available September 17, 2018.



Spacious and Update Townhomes executive style! Great location, close to Lexington and 35 W. Cub Foods - Aveda - Home Depot - Bon Fire, Green Mill and more - Parks and Trails all with in 2.5 miles of home!



- 4 bedroom

- 3 bathroom

- 2 car garage

- Loft area

- Lake View

- Granite Island in Kitchen

- Home features hardwood floors

- Gas fire place

- 9 foot ceilings

- Walk in closets

- Huge master suite



Included in Rent: Snow Removal/Lawn Care/ Garbage all INCLUDED with rent.



Pet Policy: This home welcomes most pets with an additional $300 deposit (refundable) and $20 per month additional rent per pet.



To find out more information about the following property or "Request a Showing", PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE



We require income 3 times rent

No Felonies

Clean background check.

Sorry no Govt.Subsidies



To see this home or Apply online please go to our website -



WWW.TwinCitiesHomeRental. com