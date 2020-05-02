132 Morgan Ln

Amenities
Available September 17, 2018.
Spacious and Update Townhomes executive style! Great location, close to Lexington and 35 W. Cub Foods - Aveda - Home Depot - Bon Fire, Green Mill and more - Parks and Trails all with in 2.5 miles of home!
- 4 bedroom
- 3 bathroom
- 2 car garage
- Loft area
- Lake View
- Granite Island in Kitchen
- Home features hardwood floors
- Gas fire place
- 9 foot ceilings
- Walk in closets
- Huge master suite
Included in Rent: Snow Removal/Lawn Care/ Garbage all INCLUDED with rent.
Pet Policy: This home welcomes most pets with an additional $300 deposit (refundable) and $20 per month additional rent per pet.
To find out more information about the following property or "Request a Showing", PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE
We require income 3 times rent
No Felonies
Clean background check.
Sorry no Govt.Subsidies
To see this home or Apply online please go to our website -
WWW.TwinCitiesHomeRental. com