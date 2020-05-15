All apartments in Lauderdale
1696 Pleasant St Apt C.
Last updated May 15 2020 at 7:28 AM

1696 Pleasant St Apt C

1696 Pleasant Street · (612) 545-8138
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1696 Pleasant Street, Lauderdale, MN 55113
Lauderdale

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 937 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Great location in high Demand!

Walk to parks, harmar mall and Roseville on bus line.
Update 2bed/2 bath in Lauderdale AREA.
Unit has been painted!

Enjoy a Very private Balcony surrounded by mature trees.
Calm and quiet area!

This condo Home features a fire place, Wood floors
Washer/Dryer in unit
Master bathroom
Walk in Closets
1 car garage
Nice grounds,a pool for summer fun!

Rental Requirements -
Income 3 times rent $ 1495
Deposit equal to rent $ 1495
Clean background check
Credit Score 600 min
Max 4 person occupancy
No felonies
NO Smoking
Job/Rental References
Sorry this property does not participate in Section 8
CONDO ALLOWS NO PETS
Included in the rent -
Water/Sewer/Trash/Lawn Care/Snow Removal

Please review property and requirements on our website -fill out agent showing request or view application to apply.

WWW.Twincitieshomerental.com

Text 612.545.8138 for additional info. if needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1696 Pleasant St Apt C have any available units?
1696 Pleasant St Apt C has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1696 Pleasant St Apt C have?
Some of 1696 Pleasant St Apt C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1696 Pleasant St Apt C currently offering any rent specials?
1696 Pleasant St Apt C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1696 Pleasant St Apt C pet-friendly?
No, 1696 Pleasant St Apt C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lauderdale.
Does 1696 Pleasant St Apt C offer parking?
Yes, 1696 Pleasant St Apt C does offer parking.
Does 1696 Pleasant St Apt C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1696 Pleasant St Apt C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1696 Pleasant St Apt C have a pool?
Yes, 1696 Pleasant St Apt C has a pool.
Does 1696 Pleasant St Apt C have accessible units?
No, 1696 Pleasant St Apt C does not have accessible units.
Does 1696 Pleasant St Apt C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1696 Pleasant St Apt C has units with dishwashers.
Does 1696 Pleasant St Apt C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1696 Pleasant St Apt C has units with air conditioning.

