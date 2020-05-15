1696 Pleasant St Apt C.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking playground pool garage tennis court

Great location in high Demand!



Walk to parks, harmar mall and Roseville on bus line.

Update 2bed/2 bath in Lauderdale AREA.

Unit has been painted!



Enjoy a Very private Balcony surrounded by mature trees.

Calm and quiet area!



This condo Home features a fire place, Wood floors

Washer/Dryer in unit

Master bathroom

Walk in Closets

1 car garage

Nice grounds,a pool for summer fun!



Rental Requirements -

Income 3 times rent $ 1495

Deposit equal to rent $ 1495

Clean background check

Credit Score 600 min

Max 4 person occupancy

No felonies

NO Smoking

Job/Rental References

Sorry this property does not participate in Section 8

CONDO ALLOWS NO PETS

Included in the rent -

Water/Sewer/Trash/Lawn Care/Snow Removal



Please review property and requirements on our website -fill out agent showing request or view application to apply.



WWW.Twincitieshomerental.com



Text 612.545.8138 for additional info. if needed.