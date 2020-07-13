/
apartments with pool
54 Apartments for rent in Lakeville, MN with pool
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
106 Units Available
Springs at Lakeville
17400 Glacier Way, Lakeville, MN
Studio
$1,340
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,414
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1162 sqft
At Springs at Lakeville, you’ll enjoy townhome-style living, with all the comforts of luxury upscale neighborhood and a small-town feel! With thoughtfully designed living spaces and exceptional resort-style amenities, Springs at Lakeville in
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 8 at 09:57pm
4 Units Available
Southfork Townhomes
18001 Jubilee Way, Lakeville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,366
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1175 sqft
This charming community is tucked into a wooded area within a quiet residential community. On-site amenities include two playgrounds, a clubhouse, outdoor pool and sundeck, and outdoor kitchen. Spacious interiors with private attached garages.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
24 Units Available
Edison at Avonlea
7255 181st Street West, Lakeville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,385
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Invented with you in mind, The Edison at Avonlea is the newest community in the sought-after suburb of Lakeville! Near the heart of Apple Valley, you will find The Edison located in an inviting residential neighborhood with easy access to the Twin
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
150 Units Available
The Edison at Spirit
5181 161st St W, Lakeville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,479
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,817
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,251
1337 sqft
The Edison at Spirit is located in the thriving suburb of Lakeville, MN. In a city recognized for a growing population, an exceptional quality of life and numerous award-winning schools, you will see why this location is perfect for you.
Results within 1 mile of Lakeville
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Apple Valley
Galante at Parkside
15283 Galaxie Avenue, Apple Valley, MN
Studio
$1,322
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,433
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1102 sqft
This newly constructed community has an on-site business center, fitness center, pool and rooftop plaza. Pet-friendly. Each home offers private balconies, washers and dryers, and large walk-in closets. Stone countertops available.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
59 Units Available
Downtown Apple Valley
Nuvelo at Parkside
6780 Fortino Street, Apple Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,350
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1203 sqft
Live Life in the Clouds 'Nuvelo', an Italian word meaning cloud, is a new apartment community inspired by its beautiful park-side location. Every inch of this luxury apartment community is designed to bring you a relaxed and carefree lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
18 Units Available
Downtown Apple Valley
Gabella at Parkside
6859 152nd St W, Apple Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,337
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,259
1397 sqft
World-class amenities, complete with kickboxing studio, yoga room, theater, coffee bar, 24-hour state-of-the-art gym and pool. Smoke-free community offers spacious layouts, granite counters, unique designs and in-unit laundry. Bring Fido along, we're pet-friendly!
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
20 Units Available
Springs At Cobblestone Lake
15899 Elmhurst Lane, Apple Valley, MN
Studio
$1,311
626 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,543
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1157 sqft
Our studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments place you in beautiful Apple Valley, MN. Here, you get the best of both worlds - soaking in all the suburban luxuries while still experiencing that well-known, Midwest charm.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Apple Valley
6524 154th St W
6524 154th Street West, Apple Valley, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1642 sqft
Available September 1st. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This spacious townhome has a large kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Lakeville
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
27 Units Available
Downtown Apple Valley
Springs at Apple Valley
14650 Foliage Ave, Apple Valley, MN
Studio
$1,199
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,322
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1135 sqft
This gated community boasts nearly 300 apartment homes. Apartments range from studios to 3-bedroom units. This pet-friendly community is in the South Metro and offers attached garages and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
31 Units Available
Springs at Egan Drive
14125 Louisiana Ave, Savage, MN
Studio
$1,373
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,256
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1118 sqft
We cant wait to welcome you home to Springs at Egan Drive. Nestled along beautiful green vistas under expansive blue skies, our garden community is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood just twenty miles south of downtown Minneapolis.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
$
9 Units Available
The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes
429 East Travelers Trail, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
21 Units Available
The Pines of Burnsville
1024 W Burnsville Pkwy, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,142
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated one- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplace and patio. Pets are welcome. Community offers residents outdoor heated swimming pool, fitness center, picnic area with grills, on-site laundry and two play areas.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
17 Units Available
Willow Pond
11751 W River Hills Dr, Burnsville, MN
Studio
$971
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,112
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1010 sqft
Recently renovated units in pet- and people-friendly community with hot tub, pool, playground and dog park, plus practical amenities like bike storage and round-the-clock laundry, gym and maintenance.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Hidden Valley
4421 W 137th St, Savage, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,135
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
975 sqft
Pet lovers, fitness buffs, foodies and fashion-savvy professionals will find what they're looking for in Hidden Valley. With nearby parks, recreational centers, restaurants and gyms, these units offer air conditioning, garbage disposals and more.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
24 Units Available
Meridian Point
51 McAndrews Rd W, Burnsville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,170
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1067 sqft
Located close to downtown Minneapolis, these apartments offer modern kitchens, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. The community surrounds two ponds and landscaped gardens. Residents have access to a pool, a hot tub and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
19 Units Available
Woods of Burnsville
14701 Portland Ave, Burnsville, MN
Studio
$1,065
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,140
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1080 sqft
Finding the home of your dreams has suddenly become the easiest matter. This is thanks to the unique community of The Woods of Burnsville Apartments, designed with nothing but your needs and wishes in mind.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Stone Grove
2525 Williams Dr, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,170
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,626
1189 sqft
Located in a quaint residential district, this complex has easy access to the freeways connecting to Downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul. Choose from one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with carpeting, air conditioning and more.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 08:14pm
18 Units Available
Colonial Villa
2009 E 121st St, Burnsville, MN
Studio
$916
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,056
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1200 sqft
Just a few blocks from Highland View Park, these comfortable units are affordable and beautiful. Each apartment features a selection of amenities, including air conditioning, carpets, hardwood floors, refrigerators and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 04:50pm
3 Units Available
Rambush Estates
14709 W Burnsville Pkwy, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1216 sqft
Community of one-, two- and three-bedroom manufactured homes with new appliances, patios and washer/dryer hook-ups. Share outdoor pool and community center. Cats, dogs and people can explore nearby Kelleher Park or wildlife preserve trails.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
8 Units Available
Parkwood Pointe
12312 Parkwood Dr, Burnsville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,030
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
975 sqft
Located along Highway 13 and close to Oak Leaf West, these stylish apartments feature modern kitchens, air conditioning and either a patio or balcony. Residents have access to a gym, pool and children's playground.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
16 Units Available
Glen at Burnsville
13000 Harriet Ave., Burnsville, MN
Studio
$1,040
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,110
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1174 sqft
Freshly renovated one- and two-bedrooms with granite counters, hardwood flooring and upgraded kitchens located in tree-lined community with community room, indoor pool, volleyball and racquetball courts, state-of-the-art fitness center and more high-end amenities.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
1 Unit Available
Willoway Apartments
13401 Morgan Ave S, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1075 sqft
Less than a mile from Neill Park and just two miles from I-35W. Fireplace, patio or balcony and extra storage for all one- or two-bedroom apartments. On-site laundry, gym, pool and parking.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
12856 Nicollet Ave S, #102 - 1, 02-01300-16-446, Dakota
12856 Nicollet Avenue South, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
950 sqft
Wonderful 2BR/1B first floor condo with bright and open living room! Brand new wood flooring in the kitchen, living & dining rooms.
