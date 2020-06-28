All apartments in Lakeville
Last updated November 26 2019 at 1:15 AM

16835 Embers Avenue - 1

16835 Embers Avenue
Location

16835 Embers Avenue, Lakeville, MN 55024

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 2BR/2BA end unit townhome! The main floor offers an open concept and lots of natural light with high ceilings. The living room is spacious and has a gas fireplace, perfect for cozying up for the Minnesota weather. The adjoining dining room and kitchen offer a sliding door out to a private patio, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet and counter space and a half bathroom. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom with a walk-in closet, a second bedroom, full bathroom, as well as a loft area and a conveniently placed laundry room. Two car garage attached. This is a beautiful townhome located in Farmington and close to shops as well as trails! Farmington School District #196.

Lease Terms: $1395 Security Deposit. Seeking a Garbage, snow and lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Pets may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Well maintained end unit with loft!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16835 Embers Avenue - 1 have any available units?
16835 Embers Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 16835 Embers Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 16835 Embers Avenue - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16835 Embers Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
16835 Embers Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16835 Embers Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 16835 Embers Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 16835 Embers Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 16835 Embers Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 16835 Embers Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16835 Embers Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16835 Embers Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 16835 Embers Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 16835 Embers Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 16835 Embers Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 16835 Embers Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16835 Embers Avenue - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 16835 Embers Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16835 Embers Avenue - 1 has units with air conditioning.

