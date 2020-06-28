16835 Embers Avenue - 1

Amenities

Great 2BR/2BA end unit townhome! The main floor offers an open concept and lots of natural light with high ceilings. The living room is spacious and has a gas fireplace, perfect for cozying up for the Minnesota weather. The adjoining dining room and kitchen offer a sliding door out to a private patio, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet and counter space and a half bathroom. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom with a walk-in closet, a second bedroom, full bathroom, as well as a loft area and a conveniently placed laundry room. Two car garage attached. This is a beautiful townhome located in Farmington and close to shops as well as trails! Farmington School District #196.



Lease Terms: $1395 Security Deposit. Seeking a Garbage, snow and lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Pets may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

