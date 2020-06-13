/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
106 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Inver Grove Heights, MN
Greystone Heights
5220 Greystone Dr, Inver Grove Heights, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1189 sqft
Nearly instant access to I-494 makes commuting to Minneapolis and St. Paul a snap. Upscale amenities include fireplaces, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse for socializing.
Results within 1 mile of Inver Grove Heights
Hepburn Park
141 4th Avenue South
141 4th Avenue South, South St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2100 sqft
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.
443 13th ave S
443 13th Avenue South, South St. Paul, MN
443 13th ave S Available 07/01/20 Amazing 4 bedroom 2 bath house in South St. Paul - This is a beautifully updated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house in highly sought after South St. Paul. Prime South St.
Hepburn Park
208 2nd Avenue South
208 2nd Avenue South, South St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1580 sqft
Single Family House for June 1, Large Fenced Yard, Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen, Garage - Single family house available June 1 in South St. Paul. The main floor has a sunroom in the front that connects to the living room and dining room.
726 1st Avenue S
726 1st Avenue South, South St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1550 sqft
**Virtual Tour Available** Located just across the alley from Lorraine park, this 3 bed, 1 bath side by side duplex is ready now! Freshly painted, floors refinished, new tub surround to be installed soon - this is a well maintained property, looking
Results within 5 miles of Inver Grove Heights
West Seventh
Oxbo
202 7th St W, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,160
1579 sqft
Enjoy Irvine Park and other nearby St. Paul attractions. Stylish interiors with stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. Amenities are bountiful with choices like a hot tub, media room, coffee bar and more.
Town Centre Apartments
3475 Golfview Dr, Eagan, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1454 sqft
Luxury community situated in the heart of Eagan, MN. Residents in units can enjoy walk-in closets, ice maker, fireplace and in-unit laundry. The complex offers a gym, parking, pool, volleyball court and more.
The Riverwood
1015 Sibley Memorial Hwy, Mendota Heights, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,698
2290 sqft
Live a stone's throw from the Mississippi River! Apartments have beautiful views and luxurious features. Community features 24-hour gym, fire pit and courtyard, tennis court and yoga for all residents.
Downtown St. Paul
Kellogg Square Apartments
111 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,107
1864 sqft
Downtown St. Paul apartment with Mississippi River views. A walker's paradise and close to three bus stops. In-unit laundry and hardwood floors make for a stunning studio or 1-3 bedroom apartment.
Carver Lake Townhomes
6201 Tahoe Road, Woodbury, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1750 sqft
Carver Lake offers one of the best locations in Woodbury! If you're looking for the space of a single family home, and wooded scenery right out your door, you've found it.
West Seventh
Irvine Exchange
200 Exchange Street South, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,311
1827 sqft
Now Open! Irvine Exchange Apartments connects you to the best St. Paul has to offer where the riverfront, Irvine Park, and downtown convenience meet.
Ascend at Woodbury
4151 Benjamin Drive, Woodbury, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,286
1476 sqft
A brand-new apartment community that features a hot tub, outdoor grills and a yoga studio. The studio to three-bedroom homes boast stainless-steel appliances, wood-like floors and in-unit laundry. Close to green spaces and bike trails.
Battle Creek
Pine Tree Park
828 Hazel St N, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1010 sqft
Modern, remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available for YOU! Come home to Pine Tree Park Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Pine Tree Park home!
Highland
The Plaza
2353 Youngman Ave, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1568 sqft
Sparkling swimming pool and stunning interiors with granite counter and dishwasher included. Proximity to Shepherd Park means you can enjoy nature trails and scenic views. Pet friendly with ample amenities.
West Seventh
Crosby Pointe
1115 Elway St, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1742 sqft
Wooded area near walking trails and parks. Close to I-35E and minutes to downtown St. Paul and entertainment. Recently renovated units with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse, elevator, sauna and 24-hour gym.
Summit - University
409 Dayton Avenue
409 Dayton Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
950 sqft
***In person and virtual tours are available, please contact the agent for more details.
180 Annapolis Street E
180 Annapolis Street East, West St. Paul, MN
180 Annapolis Street E Available 07/24/20 Lovely 4BR 2BA Home - Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing. Meticulously cared for, updated home, walking distance from restaurants and shopping.
Downtown St. Paul
78 10th St E #3201
78 East 10th Street, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1000 sqft
Gorgeous Three Bedroom Condo Available Now - Virtual tour here: https://my.matterport.
West Seventh
739 Mercer Street
739 Mercer Street, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2124 sqft
Come see this rarely available spacious Victoria Park Townhomes 3BR, 2BA with 2 indoor garage stalls!! Victoria Park Townhomes are located in the West Seventh neighborhood of St.
4341 Schilling Way
4341 Schilling Way, Woodbury, MN
Almost new construction! This executive home is spacious and modern, waiting for you to just move in and enjoy. Main floor has an office with lots of windows for your WFH needs.
West Seventh
731 Victoria Street S
731 Victoria Street South, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2124 sqft
Come see this rarely available spacious Victoria Park Townhomes 3Bed, 2BA with 3 indoor garage stalls!! Victoria Park Townhomes are located in the West Seventh neighborhood of St.
1064 Hummingbird Lane
1064 Hummingbird Lane, Eagan, MN
6776 Meadow Grass Ln S
6776 Meadow Grass Lane South, Cottage Grove, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1540 sqft
6776 Meadow Grass Ln S Available 05/01/20 Spacious *3Bed*2Bath Townhome- Cottage Grove- Available Apr 15-May 1 - This spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath townhome has an open floor plan and has been well-maintained.
Wilderness Run
1347 Sigfrid St E
1347 Sigfrid Street East, Eagan, MN
1347 Sigfrid St E Available 05/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bed / 2 Bath SFH in Eagan w/ Hardwood Flrs, Big Yard, 2-Car Garage! - Another great listing from CitiesRentals.
