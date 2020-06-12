/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:46 PM
185 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Inver Grove Heights, MN
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
31 Units Available
Avana Southview
4930 Ashley Lane, Inver Grove Heights, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1108 sqft
One- through two-bedroom apartments near I-494 and Highway 52. Recently renovated unit are pet friendly and have patios or balconies. On-site dog park, barbecue pits and remodeled clubhouse and coffee bar are sure to please.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
2 Units Available
Parkview Manor Townhomes
6043 Candace Avenue, Inver Grove Heights, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1067 sqft
Great location just off Highways 52 and 494 with easy access to downtown St. Paul and Mall of America. Large bedrooms, huge closets and W/D in unit. Public transportation, playground and parking on premises.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 15 at 10:58pm
Contact for Availability
The Commons at Inver Hills
8209 College Trl, Inver Grove Heights, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Luxury community features on-site laundry, playground and parking. Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Great location on hilltop, overlooking Arbor Pointe Golf Course.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 04:31pm
1 Unit Available
3459 Cloman Way
3459 Cloman Way East, Inver Grove Heights, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
936 sqft
**Virtual Tour Available!** Request from Amanda Coleman acoleman@renterswarehouse.com Available Aug 1.
Results within 1 mile of Inver Grove Heights
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:35pm
1 Unit Available
212 West Warburton Street
212 West Warburton Street, South St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
892 sqft
**In-person showings are currently suspended due to COVID-19. Please review the video and photos. If you are interested in this property, please contact the agent at Darcy@PRORealtyServices.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Riverside Park
1 Unit Available
319 2nd Avenue S
319 2nd Avenue South, South St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 319 2nd Avenue S in South St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Inver Grove Heights
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Downtown St. Paul
40 Units Available
Pioneer Endicott
141 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1158 sqft
With a 95 walk score, this downtown 16-story building provides historic charm and upscale living. Recently renovated with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Close to the Farmer's Market with 24-hour gym and maintenance.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Downtown St. Paul
60 Units Available
Galtier Towers
172 6th St E, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1095 sqft
The best of tower apartment downtown St. Paul living with 360-degree skyline and river views, rooftop entertainment and connected skyway access to restaurants and shopping. Community garden, pool, sauna and other luxury amenities.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Downtown St. Paul
43 Units Available
Mears Park Place
401 Sibley St, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
881 sqft
Lowertown area, next to Mears Park. Close to I-94, I-35E, entertainment and restaurants. Classy apartments with modern interiors, walk-in closets, granite counters. Controlled entry, games room, bike storage and 24-hour laundry.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Downtown St. Paul
35 Units Available
Kellogg Square Apartments
111 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1173 sqft
Downtown St. Paul apartment with Mississippi River views. A walker's paradise and close to three bus stops. In-unit laundry and hardwood floors make for a stunning studio or 1-3 bedroom apartment.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
West Seventh
35 Units Available
Riverview at Upper Landing
400 Spring St, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,812
1464 sqft
This development is a comfortable and modern place to live. Units include riverfront views, unique floor plans, full-sized washers and dryers, plank-style kitchen flooring, and gourmet kitchens complete with islands.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
18 Units Available
Lemay Lake Apartments
3015 Eagandale Pl, Eagan, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1100 sqft
Overlooking Lemay Lake and close to the I-35E, these modern apartments are spacious and well appointed. The community offers smoke-free units, a 24-hour gym, a swimming pool and a fully equipped business center.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Downtown St. Paul
15 Units Available
The Jax
253 4th Street East, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1096 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jax in St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Downtown St. Paul
3 Units Available
Straus Lofts
350 Sibley St, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
1095 sqft
Unique floor plans feature high ceilings, large windows and spacious closets. Conveniently located near bus station, park, library and playground. Close to shopping, schools and daycare. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
9 Units Available
Lexington Hills Apartments
4116 Lexington Ave S, Eagan, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
936 sqft
Homes with fully equipped kitchens, private balconies, fireplaces, and extra storage room. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym and a sparkling pool, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
48 Units Available
Valley Creek Apartments
1707 Century Cir, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1071 sqft
This luxury rental community is just steps away from local shopping, dining and entertainment in Woodbury, and just minutes from downtown St. Paul and Minneapolis. Peacefully set on 26 acres of mature landscaping.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
31 Units Available
Aspenwoods Apartments
1125 Duckwood Trl, Eagan, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
995 sqft
Residents of luxury community are just steps from shopping and restaurants like Barnes & Noble and Jake's. Units offer stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and granite counters. Community features amenities like tennis court, gym and pool.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
13 Units Available
Town Centre Apartments
3475 Golfview Dr, Eagan, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1017 sqft
Luxury community situated in the heart of Eagan, MN. Residents in units can enjoy walk-in closets, ice maker, fireplace and in-unit laundry. The complex offers a gym, parking, pool, volleyball court and more.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 11 at 05:24pm
$
West Seventh
31 Units Available
Oxbo
202 7th St W, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1094 sqft
Enjoy Irvine Park and other nearby St. Paul attractions. Stylish interiors with stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. Amenities are bountiful with choices like a hot tub, media room, coffee bar and more.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
Downtown St. Paul
8 Units Available
Oaks Union Depot
244 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
898 sqft
Spacious floor plans in park-like setting. Stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer. Non-smoking community with access to fitness center, lobby and clubhouse for entertaining.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
Riverview
14 Units Available
West Side Flats
84 Wabasha St S, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
897 sqft
New luxury apartments in prime downtown St. Paul location. Community features upscale amenities, including pool, clubhouse, the Skyline Lounge with panoramic city and river views, a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, and concierge services.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
3 Units Available
Carver Lake Townhomes
6201 Tahoe Road, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1800 sqft
Carver Lake offers one of the best locations in Woodbury! If you're looking for the space of a single family home, and wooded scenery right out your door, you've found it.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:46pm
1 Unit Available
Parkwood Estates
1580 Parkwood Dr, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1050 sqft
Two-bedroom units with natural woodwork, designer lighting, two full baths, walk-in closets, and private balconies/patios. Community ammenities include garage, fitness center, and elevator. In Riverview, near Harriet Island and St. Paul Downtown Airport.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
2 Units Available
Westview Estates Townhomes
2549 Cornelia Trl, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1240 sqft
Quiet community within walking distance of Carver Lake. Contemporary two-bedroom townhomes with central air conditioning, walk-in closets, in-unit washers and dryers, and secure, private entrances. Garage parking available.
Similar Pages
Inver Grove Heights 1 BedroomsInver Grove Heights 2 BedroomsInver Grove Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsInver Grove Heights 3 BedroomsInver Grove Heights Accessible Apartments
Inver Grove Heights Apartments with BalconyInver Grove Heights Apartments with GarageInver Grove Heights Apartments with GymInver Grove Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsInver Grove Heights Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MN