14 Apartments for rent in Hugo, MN with hardwood floors

Vive La France! Hugo was named after famous French writer Victor Hugo, who wrote the epic "Les Miserables_." _The city was dubbed Hugo by Michael Houle, the town's first postmaster, in 1882. It makes sense, as Houle was French-Canadian!

Hugo, Minnesota, is a suburb of Minneapolis. It was settled early on by French Canadians (including Michael Houle) and officially deemed a city in 1906. Like much of Minnesota, the city has tons of lakes in it, making it a scenic spot, especially compared to the large concrete city nearby. In 2008, an F3 tornado ripped through Hugo and did a lot of damage in town. In the end, however, the tornado ended up only being a testament to the strength of the community. The town banded together to rebuild and restrengthen. See more