Apartment List
/
MN
/
hugo
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:31 PM

14 Apartments for rent in Hugo, MN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hugo renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
4553 Victor Path Unit 5
4553 Victor Path, Hugo, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1682 sqft
Beautiful 2BR/2BA Hugo town home located in a quiet community. Spacious, sunny open floor plan main level with hardwood floors, bright and beautiful kitchen with all the amenities including center island for additional space and dining area.
Results within 5 miles of Hugo
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:47pm
1 Unit Available
Cherry Court
2095 Dotte Dr, White Bear Lake, MN
Studio
$965
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Relax in the sparkling pool or tranquil courtyard when not enjoying the quaint, community feel of your new home. Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and refrigerator included make these apartments, close to White Bear Lake, perfect.
Results within 10 miles of Hugo
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
Little Canada
1 Unit Available
Whispering Pond Apartments
210 County Road B2 E, Little Canada, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
885 sqft
Friendly community with one- and two-bedroom apartments. New granite counters and hardwood floors in some units. Complex has on-site garages and a fenced in pet run. Located near I-35.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:59pm
Grass Lake
21 Units Available
Loden SV
1005 Gramsie Road, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,280
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Limited 2 Bedrooms Remaining! Stay active year-round at Loden SV. There might not be a better place to live near the Twin Cities. Shoreview is 12 miles from Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Cardigan
16 Units Available
McMillan Apartments
157 Grass Lake Place, Shoreview, MN
Studio
$1,355
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1136 sqft
Community amenities include a pool, club room, community walking path, garage parking, and 24/7 fitness center. Pet-friendly apartments with washers and dryers and private patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Hazelwood
8 Units Available
Maple Ridge
1695 County Road D E, Maplewood, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,290
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1042 sqft
Live on County Road with easy access to I-694 and US-61. Close to Maplewood Mall and great dining. Unique floor plans, balconies/porches with a view. Underground parking, fitness room and sauna.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 8 at 04:15pm
North St. Paul
3 Units Available
Silas Pointe Apartments
2055 7th Ave E, North St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$980
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
775 sqft
Silas Pointe Apartments is a clean community located in peaceful North St. Paul, right on the massive and quiet Goodrich Golf Course. The property is conveniently located near highways 36 and 35E, making your commute quick and simple.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 5500
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 4057
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 8058
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands - 7024
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Schedule a showing today and inquire about how to get $300 off your 1st months rent! Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Parkside
Contact for Availability
Edgerton Highlands Apartments
479 Skillman Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
Studio
$815
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Come home to Edgerton Highlands Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Edgerton Highlands home!We feature both standard 1 and 2 bedroom apartments along 2 and 3

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Northern Hayden Heights
1 Unit Available
1575 Ruth St N.
1575 North Ruth Street, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1612 sqft
1575 Ruth St N. Available 07/01/20 Rambler Available July 1, Fully Updated Kitchen & Baths, Hardwood Floors, Lower Family Room, Garage - See video walk through at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1I_mEG5IO2o Fully updated rambler in St.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Sitzer
1 Unit Available
303 Dennison Ave
303 Dennison Avenue, Shoreview, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
Ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. This home is located in the much desired Moundsview School District. Refinished hardwood floors and updated kitchen and bathroom. Finished lower level with family room and den.
City Guide for Hugo, MN

Vive La France! Hugo was named after famous French writer Victor Hugo, who wrote the epic "Les Miserables_." _The city was dubbed Hugo by Michael Houle, the town's first postmaster, in 1882. It makes sense, as Houle was French-Canadian!

Hugo, Minnesota, is a suburb of Minneapolis. It was settled early on by French Canadians (including Michael Houle) and officially deemed a city in 1906. Like much of Minnesota, the city has tons of lakes in it, making it a scenic spot, especially compared to the large concrete city nearby. In 2008, an F3 tornado ripped through Hugo and did a lot of damage in town. In the end, however, the tornado ended up only being a testament to the strength of the community. The town banded together to rebuild and restrengthen. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Hugo, MN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hugo renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Hugo 2 BedroomsHugo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHugo 3 BedroomsHugo Apartments with Balcony
Hugo Apartments with GarageHugo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHugo Apartments with ParkingHugo Apartments with Pool
Hugo Apartments with Washer-DryerHugo Dog Friendly ApartmentsHugo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNNew Richmond, WISomerset, WIForest Lake, MNSouth St. Paul, MNSt. Croix Falls, WICottage Grove, MNColumbia Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities