Hugo, MN
4935 Education Drive Unit #1
Last updated June 10 2019 at 12:56 PM

4935 Education Drive Unit #1

4935 Education Dr N · No Longer Available
Location

4935 Education Dr N, Hugo, MN 55038

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
4935 Education Drive Unit #1 Available 07/01/19 $1,295-- Updated Well Maintained 2 Bed / 2 Bath Hugo Townhome! - Available July 1! Landlord Pays Association Dues - Great 2 bed / 2 bath Hugo Townhome. Landlord pays association dues which include: Water/Sewer/Trash/Lawn Care/Snow Removal/Workout Membership & More. Near HWY, Grocery, Convenience Store, Dining & More. 2 blocks from elementary school! Don't miss your opportunity to rent this unit. Call 612.900.9101 for showings or with any questions.

(RLNE4939034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4935 Education Drive Unit #1 have any available units?
4935 Education Drive Unit #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hugo, MN.
Is 4935 Education Drive Unit #1 currently offering any rent specials?
4935 Education Drive Unit #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4935 Education Drive Unit #1 pet-friendly?
No, 4935 Education Drive Unit #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hugo.
Does 4935 Education Drive Unit #1 offer parking?
No, 4935 Education Drive Unit #1 does not offer parking.
Does 4935 Education Drive Unit #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4935 Education Drive Unit #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4935 Education Drive Unit #1 have a pool?
No, 4935 Education Drive Unit #1 does not have a pool.
Does 4935 Education Drive Unit #1 have accessible units?
No, 4935 Education Drive Unit #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4935 Education Drive Unit #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4935 Education Drive Unit #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4935 Education Drive Unit #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4935 Education Drive Unit #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
