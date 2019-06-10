Amenities

recently renovated gym

4935 Education Drive Unit #1 Available 07/01/19 $1,295-- Updated Well Maintained 2 Bed / 2 Bath Hugo Townhome! - Available July 1! Landlord Pays Association Dues - Great 2 bed / 2 bath Hugo Townhome. Landlord pays association dues which include: Water/Sewer/Trash/Lawn Care/Snow Removal/Workout Membership & More. Near HWY, Grocery, Convenience Store, Dining & More. 2 blocks from elementary school! Don't miss your opportunity to rent this unit. Call 612.900.9101 for showings or with any questions.



