All apartments in Hugo
Find more places like 13073 Fondant Trail North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hugo, MN
/
13073 Fondant Trail North
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

13073 Fondant Trail North

13073 Fondant Trl N · (952) 200-0145
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hugo
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13073 Fondant Trl N, Hugo, MN 55038

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13073 Fondant Trail North · Avail. now

$3,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1687 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
New Construction!! One Level Living in this Beautiful Home for Rent in Hugo!! - Brand New rambler with open floor plan.Every detail was carefully selected & quality crafted. Highlights include has a large island, pantry, 9' main level ceilings, Koch Birch soft close Cabinetry, Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and fireplace with stacked stone and mantle. Vast amounts of light beaming in through the beautiful windows. The Master Bedroom is complete with private bath, walk-in closet, and main floor laundry with sink and cabinets. The 4 car tandem garage with 8' doors are insulated great for extra storage or work for area for the crafty! All this in the prestigious Community of Adelaide Landing with 4+ miles of walking paths, park, and convenient access to the cities. This is new construction and ready for move in. Rent with Option possible! For more info call Tara Welch at 651-592-8720

(RLNE5780871)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13073 Fondant Trail North have any available units?
13073 Fondant Trail North has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13073 Fondant Trail North have?
Some of 13073 Fondant Trail North's amenities include granite counters, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13073 Fondant Trail North currently offering any rent specials?
13073 Fondant Trail North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13073 Fondant Trail North pet-friendly?
No, 13073 Fondant Trail North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hugo.
Does 13073 Fondant Trail North offer parking?
Yes, 13073 Fondant Trail North offers parking.
Does 13073 Fondant Trail North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13073 Fondant Trail North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13073 Fondant Trail North have a pool?
No, 13073 Fondant Trail North does not have a pool.
Does 13073 Fondant Trail North have accessible units?
No, 13073 Fondant Trail North does not have accessible units.
Does 13073 Fondant Trail North have units with dishwashers?
No, 13073 Fondant Trail North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13073 Fondant Trail North have units with air conditioning?
No, 13073 Fondant Trail North does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 13073 Fondant Trail North?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hugo 2 BedroomsHugo 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Hugo 3 BedroomsHugo Apartments with Garages
Hugo Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MN
Minnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNApple Valley, MNLakeville, MN
Somerset, WIStillwater, MNNew Richmond, WISouth St. Paul, MNMound, MNZimmerman, MNSt. Croix Falls, WIForest Lake, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity