3489 Century Drive Available 09/01/20 End Unit Townhouse available September 1, Vaulted Ceilings, 2 Bath, Gas Fireplace, Walkout to Patio - Townhouse in Hastings available September 1. Beautiful and well maintained townhouse features 2 full bathrooms, one upstairs and one on the main level, 3 Bedrooms with one on the main level and the other two upstairs. The kitchen features tons of cabinet space as well as a large kitchen island. All appliances including a microwave and dishwasher. There's a full dining room off of the kitchen. Living room is open to the rest of the main level. It has a gas fireplace and sliding glass doors that walk out to the back patio and yard. Windows throughout the home allow for lots of natural light. High vaulted ceilings on the main floor.
This townhouse also has central air conditioning, an attached two car garage and laundry room with extra storage off the garage entrance.
SORRY NO PETS - They are not allowed by the association.
$50 Application fee per Adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
Rent includes trash and association dues
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 for more information
For all units with forced air heating, residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.
Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
