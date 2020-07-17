All apartments in Hastings
Find more places like 3489 Century Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hastings, MN
/
3489 Century Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3489 Century Drive

3489 Century Drive · (612) 298-6519
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3489 Century Drive, Hastings, MN 55033

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3489 Century Drive · Avail. Sep 1

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3489 Century Drive Available 09/01/20 End Unit Townhouse available September 1, Vaulted Ceilings, 2 Bath, Gas Fireplace, Walkout to Patio - Townhouse in Hastings available September 1. Beautiful and well maintained townhouse features 2 full bathrooms, one upstairs and one on the main level, 3 Bedrooms with one on the main level and the other two upstairs. The kitchen features tons of cabinet space as well as a large kitchen island. All appliances including a microwave and dishwasher. There's a full dining room off of the kitchen. Living room is open to the rest of the main level. It has a gas fireplace and sliding glass doors that walk out to the back patio and yard. Windows throughout the home allow for lots of natural light. High vaulted ceilings on the main floor.
This townhouse also has central air conditioning, an attached two car garage and laundry room with extra storage off the garage entrance.

SORRY NO PETS - They are not allowed by the association.
$50 Application fee per Adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
Rent includes trash and association dues
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 for more information

For all units with forced air heating, residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.    

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2077174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3489 Century Drive have any available units?
3489 Century Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3489 Century Drive have?
Some of 3489 Century Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3489 Century Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3489 Century Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3489 Century Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3489 Century Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hastings.
Does 3489 Century Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3489 Century Drive offers parking.
Does 3489 Century Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3489 Century Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3489 Century Drive have a pool?
No, 3489 Century Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3489 Century Drive have accessible units?
No, 3489 Century Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3489 Century Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3489 Century Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3489 Century Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3489 Century Drive has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3489 Century Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNRochester, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Woodbury, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNApple Valley, MNInver Grove Heights, MNSouth St. Paul, MNHudson, WIOakdale, MNWest St. Paul, MNMendota Heights, MN
North St. Paul, MNLakeville, MNStillwater, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNLittle Canada, MNVadnais Heights, MNFalcon Heights, MNShoreview, MNRichfield, MNHugo, MNSomerset, WISt. Anthony, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity