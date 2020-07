Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities basketball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

For a showing of this property, please contact Lorie Brunet at lorieb@reiprop.com or 612-616-4570.



Executive style home on 3.6 acres to enjoy. Formal dining room, main level dining room and office. 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. Both a 3 season and 4 season porch. Multiple outside areas to enjoy in including a Gazebo and basketball court. Pets negotiable with extra deposit. Minimum 12 month lease. Option to but or rent to own available. $40 application fee per adult.