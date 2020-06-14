Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:38 PM

176 Apartments for rent in Golden Valley, MN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Golden Valley renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and s...
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 08:58pm
13 Units Available
Arcata Apartments
901 Xenia Ave S, Golden Valley, MN
Studio
$1,410
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1083 sqft
This apartment complex features a pool deck with gas grills, outdoor TVs, bocce ball court, and a fire pit. Located five minutes from the heart of Minneapolis and within walking distance of shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 08:56pm
11 Units Available
West End Trails
1500 Douglas Drive North, Golden Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
780 sqft
Conveniently located in Golden Valley with easy access to Highways 55 and 100, West End Trails offers nearby shopping, dining, recreation opportunities and an easy commute to work. Come and live in this great community in Golden Valley.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
61 Units Available
Talo Apartments
5100 Wayzata Blvd, Golden Valley, MN
Studio
$1,139
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,311
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
1083 sqft
One-of-a-kind lazy river pool, Swedish sauna, and indoor rock climbing wall highlight the amenities for active residents. Only five minutes to downtown Minneapolis and all it has to offer.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
31 Units Available
Liberty Apartments and Townhomes
2448 Winnetka Ave N, Golden Valley, MN
Studio
$1,295
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1186 sqft
New apartments and townhomes between highways 100 and 169, outside of Minneapolis. Residences have wood-style plank flooring, full-size washer and dryer, kitchen island and granite countertops. Community game room, 24-hour gym, business lounge with WiFi.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 03:11pm
25 Units Available
Hello Apartments
9201 Golden Valley Road, Golden Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,250
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1157 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hello Apartments in Golden Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
2 Units Available
Valley View Apartments
6537 Golden Valley Rd, Golden Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,190
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
The Valley View Apartments offer unique one and two bedroom apartments in Golden Valley, MN.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
3 Units Available
Valley Village Apartments
600 N Lilac Dr, Golden Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
780 sqft
Minutes from downtown Minneapolis and Theodore Wirth Park for recreation. Upscale amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposals and extra storage. Pet-friendly community offers a community garden, covered parking and on-site laundry.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2020 Sumter Avenue N
2020 Sumter Avenue North, Golden Valley, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,990
2452 sqft
2020 Sumter Avenue N Available 06/30/20 Completely Renovated! - Pet Friendly! Submit contact form for more details and to schedule a showing. Beautifully updated home in a wonderful neighborhood. Shows like a quality new construction.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1408 Winnetka Ave N
1408 Winnetka Avenue North, Golden Valley, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2212 sqft
Come view this 4-bed, 1.

1 of 9

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
6401 Phoenix St
6401 Phoenix Street, Golden Valley, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,325
1936 sqft
Available 06/01/19 4BD Renovated Golden Valley Home for Rent - Property Id: 107069 Text the cities you are looking to live in to : (763) 445-9131 and we will send you a list of available homes! Renovated 4 BR/2 Bath home! This wonderful home is in
Results within 1 mile of Golden Valley
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Eliot
19 Units Available
Siena Apartment Homes
6800 Cedar Lake Rd S, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,525
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
1423 sqft
Luxury community offers tenants gym, courtyard and parking. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and fireplace. Centrally located in the heart of St. Louis Park, MN, near parks and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Robbinsdale
41 Units Available
Birdtown Flats
3730 West Broadway, Robbinsdale, MN
Studio
$1,325
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1138 sqft
Introducing Birdtown Flats, a new community in Robbinsdale, MN offering the ideal lifestyle in the form of studios, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent! With its convenient location in downtown and a long list of exclusive amenities, our unique
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
10 Units Available
The Axis
350 Nathan Ln, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,350
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1269 sqft
Upscale living meets easy urban access and the beauty of nature. Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and carpet. Pet-friendly community offers pool, clubhouse and conference room. Close to city shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Willow Park
1 Unit Available
Westwood Chateau
2242 Nevada Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Westwood Chateau is located in a nice quite area of St. Louis Park across from a park and with easy access to highways 100 & 7 and I394. We are minutes from the lakes and shopping.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Harrison
1 Unit Available
519 Russell Ave N 1
519 Russell Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom duplex near downtown . - Property Id: 285906 Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment with stained glass, built in wood buffet and bookcases, wood floors on 3 lot parcel 1/2 block from Wirth Park on quiet street.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bryn Mawr
1 Unit Available
632 Morgan Ave South
632 Morgan Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1620 sqft
632 Morgan Ave South Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom house in Bryn-Mawr neighborhood with a view! - Another fantastic listing from Steve and Housing Hub! Available 07/1/20 This spacious 3 bedroom home sits between a large front and back yard

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Robbinsdale
1 Unit Available
3750 Orchard Ave N
3750 Orchard Avenue North, Robbinsdale, MN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1120 sqft
Located in the city of Robbinsdale this home features lots of natural light and gorgeous hardwood floors. 3 bed/1.5 bath with lots of room for storage, an oversize garage, fenced yard, washer, dryer, and dishwasher all included.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Willow Park
1 Unit Available
2521 Oregon Avenue South
2521 Oregon Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1327 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! Fully renovated one story living in the heart of St. Louis Park.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Eliot
1 Unit Available
1812 Colorado Ave. S
1812 Colorado Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
912 sqft
$300 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE BEFORE JUNE 26TH! Updated house in great St. Louis Park location. Close to the West End, Downtown, and Uptown. Washer & dryer included. Available August 1st. Sunny 3 bed, 1 bath with 1.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Willard-Hay
1 Unit Available
1311 Vincent Avenue North #1
1311 North Vincent Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1850 sqft
Make sure to watch video! Here is a 4 bedroom/2 bathroom lower level of a duplex available. It has newly painted walls, trim and ceilings. All light fixtures, fans and blinds are brand new.
Results within 5 miles of Golden Valley
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Whittier
9 Units Available
Lyndy
2905 Harriet Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,312
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,299
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,078
798 sqft
Opening Jan. 1, 2018, right off the Midtown Greenway. Newly constructed studio to three-bedroom units available. Conveniently located near fine dining, shopping and entertainment. Pet-friendly, lots of sunlight.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
West Calhoun
7 Units Available
The Shoreham
3030 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,283
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,707
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,394
1182 sqft
Within walking distance of shops, restaurants and lakes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. On-site amenities include a fitness center, community room and outdoor swimming pool. Off-street car parking available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Uptown
6 Units Available
3021 Holmes Ave South Apartments
3021 Holmes Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,193
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1032 sqft
Luxury Uptown apartments. Air conditioning, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Heated bathroom floors. Community has heated garage and on-site retail. Just blocks from Lake Calhoun.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Meadowbrook
18 Units Available
Era on Excelsior
6860 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$956
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$991
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1150 sqft
Granite counters and in-unit laundry characterize these recently renovated modern apartments. They are located just minutes away from a golf course and impressive biking trails.
City Guide for Golden Valley, MN

In an odd twist and thanks to heavy-hitting employers, more people work in Golden Valley than actually live there. More than 30,000 work there, roughly 10,000 more than the permanent population!

With a permanent population of just over 20,000 people and a worker population over more than 30,000, Golden Valley has a robust economy. While there may be a huge workforce, Golden Valley itself offers the best of small city living coupled with all of the amenities you would expect to find in a major city 10 times its size. With great schools, plenty of jobs and a family-friendly environment, Golden Valley is a great place to live and work. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Golden Valley, MN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Golden Valley renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

