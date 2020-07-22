245 Apartments for rent in Falcon Heights, MN with washer-dryers

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 12:29 PM
$
2 Units Available
Falcon Heights
Falcon Heights Town Square
1550 Larpenteur Ave W, Falcon Heights, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,289
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near schools and area parks. This newer community offers modern amenities. Pets permitted. Controlled access provided. Large closets and carpeting throughout these homes. Balconies provided.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 01:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Falcon Heights
1750 Larpenteur Avenue W
1750 Larpenteur Avenue West, Falcon Heights, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,350
571 sqft
Brand new luxury studio apartment located on Larpentur Ave. near Snelling Ave. Quality finishing with walk-in shower, in-unit washer and dryer, plus a balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Falcon Heights
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
16 Units Available
Energy Park
The Kendrick
1353 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,174
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
898 sqft
Luxury rentals in prime location of the Energy Park neighborhood of St. Paul. Landscaped gardens and immaculate grounds. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Community offers 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
9 Units Available
Energy Park
MacLaren Hill
1351 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1056 sqft
Prime location apartments. Pet-friendly units with in-suite laundry, appliances and patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Close to Energy Park Business and Technology Centers and Minnesota State Fair.
Results within 5 miles of Falcon Heights
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
32 Units Available
Sora Minneapolis
600 5th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,006
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,227
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,758
1280 sqft
Located in Downtown East with miles of Skyway in every direction, Sora offers an elevated, unpretentious and pet-friendly Minneapolis apartment lifestyle that lets you connect with the city on your terms.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
15 Units Available
St. Anthony
808 Berry Place
808 Berry St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,517
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,928
1346 sqft
Located just off I-34 close to downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul and the light rail. Luxury apartments with washer/dryer in unit, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and more. Community has sauna, pool and large common patios.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
13 Units Available
Sheridan
Grain Belt
1215 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,432
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,632
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,016
1099 sqft
The Grain Belt buildings are historical. Features an outdoor plaza based on historic structures, a block-long promenade, and views of the city. In-unit laundry, patios and balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
43 Units Available
Downtown West
Latitude 45
313 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,325
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,588
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1104 sqft
Latitude 45 is located between Downtown Minneapolis and the Mill District. It offers modern interiors with hardwood flooring, a subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, handmade kitchen islands, outdoor spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
$
26 Units Available
Warehouse District
Maverick
120 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,439
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,446
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,272
1185 sqft
In Minneapolis' Warehouse District, the apartment community features a fire pit, a coffee bar and a dog park. Interiors boast granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
$
49 Units Available
Downtown West
Soo Line Building City Apartments
101 S 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,330
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1061 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of Minneapolis, just steps from the river. All units offer residents walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, granite counters and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, parking, dog park and gym.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 12:29 PM
7 Units Available
Ericsson
Oaks Station Place
3550 E 46th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,064
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,299
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,927
1148 sqft
Oaks Station Place Apartments offers choices, with 104 residential apartments and first floor retail spaces. The units have on-site laundry, patios and balconies, garbage disposals, hardwood floors and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 09:46 AM
12 Units Available
Marcy - Holmes
Archer
401 University Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,325
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
516 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Archer in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 09:46 AM
4 Units Available
Marcy - Holmes
Lume
408 4th Street Southeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,125
350 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lume in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 09:46 AM
4 Units Available
Sheridan
Crescent Trace
1101 Main Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,475
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crescent Trace in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 09:46 AM
1 Unit Available
Holland
Kah Properties Poppyseed
1236 Poppyseed Drive, New Brighton, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kah Properties Poppyseed in New Brighton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 12:47 PM
$
76 Units Available
Nicollet Island
Gibson
703 SE Central Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,425
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
929 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gibson in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 12:17 PM
$
5 Units Available
St. Anthony West
The Julia
80 Broadway Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,275
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
781 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Julia in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
26 Units Available
Downtown West
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,257
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,434
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,268
1105 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of Minneapolis's downtown central business district. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, granite counters and in-unit laundry. High-rise building features concierge, conference room, yoga classes, parking and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
37 Units Available
University
Green on 4th
2949 4th St SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,269
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1038 sqft
This upscale and urban oasis in Prospect Park takes convenience to a new level with walking distance to the University of Minnesota campus and Stadium Village out your front door.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Long Lake
The View
1300 Northwest Pkwy, New Brighton, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The View at Long Lake certainly deserves its name. Set in a beautiful, quiet lake-side environment, amenities including internet access and a 24-hour gym make this North Metro area community a must-see housing development.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
11 Units Available
Nicollet Island
700 Central
700 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
984 sqft
Restored alcoves, 1-2 Bedroom apartments in historic Northeast Minneapolis. Lofts with exposed brick and block walls. Fine concrete floors, ductwork and timbers. Picturesque city views. Lofts with private entries. Gas grills and patios.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
5 Units Available
Marcy - Holmes
Spectrum
815 9th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1015 sqft
Resort-style community with outdoor pool, hot tub, patio cinema, fireside lounge. Furnished 1-2 bedroom apartments, some with balconies. Modern kitchens, fiber internet connections, in-unit laundry. Near University of Minnesota with easy access to I-35.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
34 Units Available
Snelling Hamline
Vintage on Selby
1555 Selby Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,293
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,478
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,094
1300 sqft
Unique floor plans available from studio to townhouse in this luxurious historic property, the former Liberty State Bank. Upscale, newly renovated apartments above ground-floor shops. Convenient urban location in downtown Saint Paul.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
21 Units Available
St. Anthony
The Landings at Silver Lake Village
2551 38th Ave NE, St. Anthony, MN
Studio
$1,362
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,538
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1240 sqft
Luxury community featuring hot tub, fire pit, pool, and sauna. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio/balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Prestemon Park in St. Anthony, MN.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Falcon Heights, MN

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Falcon Heights offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Falcon Heights. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Falcon Heights can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

