/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:14 PM
127 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Falcon Heights, MN
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 11 at 05:19pm
Falcon Heights
1 Unit Available
Falcon Arms
1697 Fry Street, Falcon Heights, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
750 sqft
Excellent location!! Conveniently located near the University of Minnesota, Hamline University, downtown St. Paul, State Fair grounds, bus lines, restaurants, golf course, local services, shopping centers, recreation and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Falcon Heights
14 Units Available
Larpenteur Manor Apartments
1740 Larpenteur Ave W, Falcon Heights, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1000 sqft
One-bedroom apartments near bus lines and shopping for access to best of the Twin Cities. Carpeting and extra storage make apartments comfortable. Community includes pool, garage and on-site laundry. Cats welcome.
Results within 1 mile of Falcon Heights
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Energy Park
11 Units Available
MacLaren Hill
1351 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1056 sqft
Prime location apartments. Pet-friendly units with in-suite laundry, appliances and patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Close to Energy Park Business and Technology Centers and Minnesota State Fair.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 02:10pm
Falcon Heights
17 Units Available
Como Park Apartments
1385 W Jessamine Ave, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
945 sqft
Como Park Apartments is conveniently located near Como Park, the Zoo, Conservatory and Como Lake. Walk along miles of trails or hop in your car for a short drive to shopping malls, restaurants, several universities and both downtown St.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Energy Park
16 Units Available
The Kendrick
1353 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
898 sqft
Luxury rentals in prime location of the Energy Park neighborhood of St. Paul. Landscaped gardens and immaculate grounds. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Community offers 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
8 Units Available
Hamline Pointe Apartments
1125 Hamline Avenue N, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
913 sqft
We are in a perfect location, just across the street from Como Park in a quaint St Paul neighborhood. Excellent location for Hamline and University of MN, St Paul Campus students. Better Apartments. Better Service. Better Life.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
Hamline
12 Units Available
Rose Vista
1223 ½ Rose Vista Ct, Roseville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
810 sqft
Looking for a location that is close to malls, schools and commercial buildings? Rose Vista fits the bill. Their spacious 1- and 2-bedroom units come with storage, air conditioning, an outdoor pool, tanning suite and fitness center.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
St. Anthony
1 Unit Available
2219 Como Ave nue Lower Unit
2219 Como Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
2219 Como Ave nue Lower Unit Available 08/01/20 St.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Lauderdale
1 Unit Available
1696 Pleasant St Apt C
1696 Pleasant Street, Lauderdale, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
937 sqft
Great location in high Demand! Walk to parks, harmar mall and Roseville on bus line. Update 2bed/2 bath in Lauderdale AREA. Unit has been painted! Enjoy a Very private Balcony surrounded by mature trees.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
St. Anthony
1 Unit Available
1017 Raymond Ave - 05
1017 Raymond Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$997
775 sqft
1017 Raymond Ave, Saint Paul, MN 55114 $997/mo KEY FEATURES Sq Footage: 775 sqft.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
St. Anthony
1 Unit Available
1365 North Eustis Street - 1365-4
1365 North Eustis Street, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$995
850 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
St. Anthony
1 Unit Available
1355 North Eustis Street - 1355-8
1355 North Eustis Street, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$950
750 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.
Results within 5 miles of Falcon Heights
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Energy Park
88 Units Available
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1075 sqft
The Burlington Luxury Apartments in St. Paul, MN. The Burlington Apartments in St. Paul, MN are the apartment homes for every lifestyle. With spacious studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartments, you will find the perfect fit for your new home.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
University
41 Units Available
Green on 4th
2949 4th St SE, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1039 sqft
This upscale and urban oasis in Prospect Park takes convenience to a new level with walking distance to the University of Minnesota campus and Stadium Village out your front door.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
St. Anthony
14 Units Available
808 Berry Place
808 Berry St, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,126
1346 sqft
Located just off I-34 close to downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul and the light rail. Luxury apartments with washer/dryer in unit, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and more. Community has sauna, pool and large common patios.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
6 Units Available
Sage Park
900 County Road D W, New Brighton, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1025 sqft
The Sage Park Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in New Brighton, MN.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
St. Anthony
23 Units Available
The Landings at Silver Lake Village
2551 38th Ave NE, St. Anthony, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1240 sqft
Luxury community featuring hot tub, fire pit, pool, and sauna. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio/balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Prestemon Park in St. Anthony, MN.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Wabbasso Lake
19 Units Available
Shoreview Grand
577 Harriet Ave, Shoreview, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1025 sqft
Just minutes from the Shoreview Shopping Center, Shoreview Grand will make you and your pets feel right at home. Boasting amenities such as on-site laundry and guest parking, tenants get comfort without the sky-high rent.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
Downtown West
38 Units Available
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
1105 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of Minneapolis's downtown central business district. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, granite counters and in-unit laundry. High-rise building features concierge, conference room, yoga classes, parking and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Bottineau
1 Unit Available
Lowry Row
2407 2nd St NE, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1123 sqft
211 24th Ave NE Available 09/03/20 2 Bedroom Townhomes in Northeast - This luxury two bedroom town home is located in trendy Northeast Minneapolis and available September 3rd! With numerous breweries and restaurant, not to mention an excess of
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Little Canada
1 Unit Available
Whispering Pond Apartments
210 County Road B2 E, Little Canada, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
885 sqft
Friendly community with one- and two-bedroom apartments. New granite counters and hardwood floors in some units. Complex has on-site garages and a fenced in pet run. Located near I-35.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Sheridan
9 Units Available
Grain Belt
1215 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1099 sqft
The Grain Belt buildings are historical. Features an outdoor plaza based on historic structures, a block-long promenade, and views of the city. In-unit laundry, patios and balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
8 Units Available
Garden Oaks
9975 Butternut St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
917 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Garden Oaks in Coon Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Sheridan
8 Units Available
Crescent Trace
1101 Main Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1179 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crescent Trace in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
