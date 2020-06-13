All apartments in Edina
Find more places like 6670 Vernon Avenue S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edina, MN
/
6670 Vernon Avenue S
Last updated September 4 2019 at 6:45 PM

6670 Vernon Avenue S

6670 Vernon Ave S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edina
See all
Londonderry
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6670 Vernon Ave S, Edina, MN 55436
Londonderry

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
elevator
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
1 bedroom Fountain Woods Edina condo. Available for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6670 Vernon Avenue S have any available units?
6670 Vernon Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edina, MN.
What amenities does 6670 Vernon Avenue S have?
Some of 6670 Vernon Avenue S's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6670 Vernon Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
6670 Vernon Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6670 Vernon Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 6670 Vernon Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edina.
Does 6670 Vernon Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 6670 Vernon Avenue S offers parking.
Does 6670 Vernon Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6670 Vernon Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6670 Vernon Avenue S have a pool?
No, 6670 Vernon Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 6670 Vernon Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 6670 Vernon Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 6670 Vernon Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6670 Vernon Avenue S has units with dishwashers.
Does 6670 Vernon Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 6670 Vernon Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks Vernon Apartments
5400 Vernon Ave S
Edina, MN 55436
The Edina Towers
6400 Barrie Rd
Edina, MN 55435
Onyx
6725 York Ave S
Edina, MN 55435
Nolan Mains
3945 Market St
Edina, MN 55424
Parklawn Estates
4141 Parklawn Ave
Edina, MN 55435
Cornelia Place
4025 W 65th St
Edina, MN 55435
Oaks Lincoln Apartments
5202 Lincoln Dr
Edina, MN 55436
The Loden
5995 Lincoln Dr
Edina, MN 55436

Similar Pages

Edina 1 BedroomsEdina 2 Bedrooms
Edina Apartments with BalconyEdina Cheap Places
Edina Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southdale
Promenade

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities