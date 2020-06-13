Rent Calculator
Home
/
Edina, MN
/
6670 Vernon Avenue S
6670 Vernon Avenue S
6670 Vernon Ave S
·
Location
6670 Vernon Ave S, Edina, MN 55436
Londonderry
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
elevator
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
1 bedroom Fountain Woods Edina condo. Available for immediate occupancy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6670 Vernon Avenue S have any available units?
6670 Vernon Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Edina, MN
.
What amenities does 6670 Vernon Avenue S have?
Some of 6670 Vernon Avenue S's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6670 Vernon Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
6670 Vernon Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6670 Vernon Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 6670 Vernon Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Edina
.
Does 6670 Vernon Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 6670 Vernon Avenue S offers parking.
Does 6670 Vernon Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6670 Vernon Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6670 Vernon Avenue S have a pool?
No, 6670 Vernon Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 6670 Vernon Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 6670 Vernon Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 6670 Vernon Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6670 Vernon Avenue S has units with dishwashers.
Does 6670 Vernon Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 6670 Vernon Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.
