9817 Frederick Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking pool garage media room

Built by Toll Brothers Eden Prairie Woods in Sep 2014. Gleaming 5BR/4BA Masterpiece! Great layout, Lots of natural light, South facing entrance, East facing kitchen, 2-Story Foyer, Vaulted ceilings, Hard wood floor, Two way staircase, Large room sizes, Magnificent valley view, 4BR's upper level, Finished basement with wetbar and media room, Large deck with under decking and pavers, 3 car garage, Shared pool and park area. Stainless steel appliances (including washer/dryer), Gourmet kitchen with amazing view and much more upgrades with furnished rooms for quick-move in. Open Houses on Saturdays/Sundays.



No Pets Allowed



