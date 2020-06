Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

9022 Falcon St Available 08/01/20 Stunning 4 Bedroom house! - This home will take your breath away! Walk up in the home and notice right away how homey it feels!

The living room is a great space to make your own and hang out with friends and family. Step into the kitchen and notice all the great counter space, making it perfect for cooking! Head into each bedroom and notice the great space, each room is perfect for all your stuff and making it cozy. When you are ready to relax, head down stairs where you will find the built in bar and second living room! Let's not forget about the awesome porch and deck! This area is perfect to hangout on in the summer time with some friends and family!



This is the perfect place for you to call home! Thanks for looking!



(RLNE5821077)