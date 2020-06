Amenities

Cozy 2 Bedroom Apartment in Lincoln Park! - Property Id: 97547



2 Bedroom 1 bath apartment located at 8 N 18th Ave W available 4/1/20. Located in Lincoln Park, this apartment is close to Bent Paddle, OMC Smokehouse, and the Love Creamery ice cream shoppe! There is a bus stop on the same block for easy access to public transportation as well! For $825/mo. you can't go wrong with ALL utilities included in this cozy apartment.



Notes:

- Non-smoking

- Cats with pet fees

- NO DOGS

- No Felonies or Evictions

- $825 - All Utilities Included



First month's rent and security deposit due at the time of lease signing.

Call or text with any questions or to schedule a showing. Please leave voicemails!



Contact: 218-590-5052

Applications can be submitted for $45.00 through turbotenant.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97547

