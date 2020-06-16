Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking

703 E 11th St Available 07/01/20 Charming 3 bedroom/1Bathroom home in a great part of East End! - Charming 3 Bedroom/1 Bathroom home in a great part of East End! This home has been beautifully remodeled with new hardwood floors, new windows, new kitchen, bath, high efficiency furnace, and lots of storage. Upstairs you will find very nice sized bedrooms with extra closet space and a bonus room for an office or craft room. The basement is also equipped with a washer and dryer for your convenience. Located in a quiet location behind the Meyers-Wilkins school. Tenant pays all utilities.



This home is available July 1st and is not pet friendly.



Schedule a showing today!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2896724)