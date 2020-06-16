All apartments in Duluth
703 E 11th St

703 East 11th Street · (218) 390-4317
Location

703 East 11th Street, Duluth, MN 55805
East End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 703 E 11th St · Avail. Jul 1

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
703 E 11th St Available 07/01/20 Charming 3 bedroom/1Bathroom home in a great part of East End! - Charming 3 Bedroom/1 Bathroom home in a great part of East End! This home has been beautifully remodeled with new hardwood floors, new windows, new kitchen, bath, high efficiency furnace, and lots of storage. Upstairs you will find very nice sized bedrooms with extra closet space and a bonus room for an office or craft room. The basement is also equipped with a washer and dryer for your convenience. Located in a quiet location behind the Meyers-Wilkins school. Tenant pays all utilities.

This home is available July 1st and is not pet friendly.

Schedule a showing today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2896724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 E 11th St have any available units?
703 E 11th St has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Duluth, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 703 E 11th St have?
Some of 703 E 11th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 703 E 11th St currently offering any rent specials?
703 E 11th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 E 11th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 703 E 11th St is pet friendly.
Does 703 E 11th St offer parking?
Yes, 703 E 11th St does offer parking.
Does 703 E 11th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 703 E 11th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 E 11th St have a pool?
No, 703 E 11th St does not have a pool.
Does 703 E 11th St have accessible units?
No, 703 E 11th St does not have accessible units.
Does 703 E 11th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 703 E 11th St does not have units with dishwashers.
