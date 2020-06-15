All apartments in Duluth
Find more places like 518 N 10th Ave E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duluth, MN
/
518 N 10th Ave E
Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:30 AM

518 N 10th Ave E

518 North 10th Avenue East · (218) 390-4317
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Duluth
See all
East End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

518 North 10th Avenue East, Duluth, MN 55805
East End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 518 N 10th Ave E · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1236 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
518 N 10th Ave E Available 06/01/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST-Great 3 Bedroom just across from Portland Square - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE SELECT THE COSIGNER OPTION

Come in and check out this great 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home! Located in the East Hillside, this home has natural charm that you will notice as soon as you walk up to its front porch. You will be close to local favorites such as Burrito Union, the Farmers Market, Chester Park, and Portland Square. Near bus lines and with in walking distance of the Lake Walk this is the perfect spot for being close to everything. Natural woodwork through out the home give it a nice welcoming feel while making the clean paint look great. Clean carpet though out the home will keep your feet warm throughout these cold winter months. Nice sized kitchen with counter space for cooking adventures at home. 1 off street parking spot included!

This home is pet friendly! Inquire for details.

Garbage and Recycling included!
You may not be able to schedule a showing if you do not select the cosigner option.

If you would like to see multiple June 1st homes, please schedule a showing for one home, then email us at leasing@rentwithheirloom.com with a list of the additional homes you would like to see. We will set up a tour style showing for you!

(RLNE3745657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 N 10th Ave E have any available units?
518 N 10th Ave E has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Duluth, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 518 N 10th Ave E have?
Some of 518 N 10th Ave E's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 N 10th Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
518 N 10th Ave E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 N 10th Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 518 N 10th Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 518 N 10th Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 518 N 10th Ave E does offer parking.
Does 518 N 10th Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 N 10th Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 N 10th Ave E have a pool?
No, 518 N 10th Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 518 N 10th Ave E have accessible units?
No, 518 N 10th Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 518 N 10th Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 518 N 10th Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 518 N 10th Ave E?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ramsey Village II
5404 Ramsey St
Duluth, MN 55807
West Hillside
625 West 2nd Street
Duluth, MN 55806
Chesterwood
723 Kenwood Ave
Duluth, MN 55811
Les Chateaux
3800 London Rd
Duluth, MN 55804
Greysolon Plaza
231 E Superior St
Duluth, MN 55802
Irving School Apartment Homes
101 N 56th Ave W
Duluth, MN 55807
Highland Chateau
822 Baylis St
Duluth, MN 55811
Lofts on Canal
20 Sutphin St
Duluth, MN 55802

Similar Pages

Duluth 2 BedroomsDuluth Apartments with Parking
Duluth Cheap PlacesDuluth Dog Friendly Apartments
Duluth Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hibbing, MNCloquet, MNHermantown, MN
Virginia, MNEveleth, MN
Mountain Iron, MNSuperior, WI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton ParkEast End
Downtown Duluth
Congdon

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-DuluthFond du Lac Tribal and Community College
Hibbing Community College
Mesabi Range College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity