518 N 10th Ave E Available 06/01/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST-Great 3 Bedroom just across from Portland Square - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE SELECT THE COSIGNER OPTION



Come in and check out this great 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home! Located in the East Hillside, this home has natural charm that you will notice as soon as you walk up to its front porch. You will be close to local favorites such as Burrito Union, the Farmers Market, Chester Park, and Portland Square. Near bus lines and with in walking distance of the Lake Walk this is the perfect spot for being close to everything. Natural woodwork through out the home give it a nice welcoming feel while making the clean paint look great. Clean carpet though out the home will keep your feet warm throughout these cold winter months. Nice sized kitchen with counter space for cooking adventures at home. 1 off street parking spot included!



This home is pet friendly! Inquire for details.



Garbage and Recycling included!

You may not be able to schedule a showing if you do not select the cosigner option.



If you would like to see multiple June 1st homes, please schedule a showing for one home, then email us at leasing@rentwithheirloom.com with a list of the additional homes you would like to see. We will set up a tour style showing for you!



