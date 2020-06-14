507 Madison Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Super convenient Aspenwood Condo. Very close to Kenwood shopping and area colleges. Hardwood floors were refinished and the kitchen and entry way flooring is newer! This condo also comes with a 1 stall garage, spacious rear deck, AC, and gas forced air heat! Owner pays the association fee which covers all grounds keeping in summer and winter, water, sewer, and garbage! This property is managed by Team Swor Real Estate. Credit and income qualifications do apply. Please no calls or texting after 8pm. Thank you!