Duluth, MN
507 Madison Ave
Last updated April 8 2020 at 2:46 PM

507 Madison Ave

507 Madison Avenue · (218) 428-8646
Location

507 Madison Avenue, Duluth, MN 55811
Kenwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Super convenient Aspenwood Condo. Very close to Kenwood shopping and area colleges. Hardwood floors were refinished and the kitchen and entry way flooring is newer! This condo also comes with a 1 stall garage, spacious rear deck, AC, and gas forced air heat! Owner pays the association fee which covers all grounds keeping in summer and winter, water, sewer, and garbage! This property is managed by Team Swor Real Estate. Credit and income qualifications do apply. Please no calls or texting after 8pm. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Madison Ave have any available units?
507 Madison Ave has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Duluth, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 Madison Ave have?
Some of 507 Madison Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 Madison Ave currently offering any rent specials?
507 Madison Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Madison Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 507 Madison Ave is pet friendly.
Does 507 Madison Ave offer parking?
Yes, 507 Madison Ave does offer parking.
Does 507 Madison Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 507 Madison Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Madison Ave have a pool?
No, 507 Madison Ave does not have a pool.
Does 507 Madison Ave have accessible units?
No, 507 Madison Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Madison Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 Madison Ave has units with dishwashers.
