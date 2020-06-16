All apartments in Duluth
Find more places like 3139 Restormel St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duluth, MN
/
3139 Restormel St
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:22 AM

3139 Restormel St

3139 Restormel Street · (218) 349-0267
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Duluth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3139 Restormel Street, Duluth, MN 55806
West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 823 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available Now! This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath upper duplex apartment is a must see. Lovely hardwood floors through out. Bedrooms have spacious closets and the bathroom has a built in linen cupboard. Large eat in kitchen with lots of cupboards. This apartment has a porch that leads down to a fenced in yard. There is also on site laundry in the basement and one off street parking spot in front of the garage stall. 12 month lease. No Smoking, No Pets Included in the rent: heat, water, sewage, garbage, recycling, snow removal and lawn care Tenant responsible for ELECTRIC Rent: $875.00 Security Deposit: $875.00 This property has not been pre approved for Sec 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3139 Restormel St have any available units?
3139 Restormel St has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Duluth, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3139 Restormel St have?
Some of 3139 Restormel St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3139 Restormel St currently offering any rent specials?
3139 Restormel St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3139 Restormel St pet-friendly?
No, 3139 Restormel St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duluth.
Does 3139 Restormel St offer parking?
Yes, 3139 Restormel St does offer parking.
Does 3139 Restormel St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3139 Restormel St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3139 Restormel St have a pool?
No, 3139 Restormel St does not have a pool.
Does 3139 Restormel St have accessible units?
No, 3139 Restormel St does not have accessible units.
Does 3139 Restormel St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3139 Restormel St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3139 Restormel St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ramsey Village II
5404 Ramsey St
Duluth, MN 55807
West Hillside
625 West 2nd Street
Duluth, MN 55806
Chesterwood
723 Kenwood Ave
Duluth, MN 55811
Greysolon Plaza
231 E Superior St
Duluth, MN 55802
Irving School Apartment Homes
101 N 56th Ave W
Duluth, MN 55807
Highland Chateau
822 Baylis St
Duluth, MN 55811
Cove Apartments
1 East 1st Street
Duluth, MN 55802
Lofts on Canal
20 Sutphin St
Duluth, MN 55802

Similar Pages

Duluth 2 BedroomsDuluth Apartments with Parking
Duluth Cheap PlacesDuluth Dog Friendly Apartments
Duluth Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hibbing, MNCloquet, MNHermantown, MN
Virginia, MNEveleth, MN
Mountain Iron, MNSuperior, WI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton ParkEast End
Downtown Duluth
Congdon

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-DuluthFond du Lac Tribal and Community College
Hibbing Community College
Mesabi Range College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity