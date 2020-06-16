All apartments in Duluth
17 Lyons St

17 Lyons Street · (218) 390-4317
Location

17 Lyons Street, Duluth, MN 55811
Kenwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 17 Lyons St · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - Large 5 Bedroom- Close to Campus! - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE SELECT THE COSIGNER OPTION

Large 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with plenty of natural charm! This home has plenty of space with large living areas and a awesome rooms. Hardwood floors through out most of the home make it easy to keep clean and tidy. This house even has two living rooms, one upstairs and one down stairs- this makes it perfect for hanging out with family and friends. Don't miss your chance to come and view this perfectly located gem. You will be right next to Saint Scholastica, UMD, bus lines, Mount Royale, Hartley Park, Tischer Creek, Bluestone, Tavern on the Hill, and Kenwood Market. Call today to find out about a showing!

This home is pet friendly. Inquire for details.
Tenants pay all utilities.

You may not be able to schedule a showing if you do not select the cosigner option.

If you would like to see multiple June 1st homes, please schedule a showing for one home, then email us at leasing@rentwithheirloom.com with a list of the additional homes you would like to see. We will set up a tour style showing for you!

(RLNE5662050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Lyons St have any available units?
17 Lyons St has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Duluth, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
Is 17 Lyons St currently offering any rent specials?
17 Lyons St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Lyons St pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 Lyons St is pet friendly.
Does 17 Lyons St offer parking?
No, 17 Lyons St does not offer parking.
Does 17 Lyons St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Lyons St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Lyons St have a pool?
No, 17 Lyons St does not have a pool.
Does 17 Lyons St have accessible units?
No, 17 Lyons St does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Lyons St have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Lyons St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Lyons St have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Lyons St does not have units with air conditioning.
