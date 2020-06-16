17 Lyons St

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST - Large 5 Bedroom- Close to Campus! - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, PLEASE SELECT THE COSIGNER OPTION



Large 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with plenty of natural charm! This home has plenty of space with large living areas and a awesome rooms. Hardwood floors through out most of the home make it easy to keep clean and tidy. This house even has two living rooms, one upstairs and one down stairs- this makes it perfect for hanging out with family and friends. Don't miss your chance to come and view this perfectly located gem. You will be right next to Saint Scholastica, UMD, bus lines, Mount Royale, Hartley Park, Tischer Creek, Bluestone, Tavern on the Hill, and Kenwood Market. Call today to find out about a showing!



This home is pet friendly. Inquire for details.

Tenants pay all utilities.



You may not be able to schedule a showing if you do not select the cosigner option.



If you would like to see multiple June 1st homes, please schedule a showing for one home, then email us at leasing@rentwithheirloom.com with a list of the additional homes you would like to see. We will set up a tour style showing for you!



(RLNE5662050)