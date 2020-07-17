All apartments in Duluth
1123 E 5th St

1123 East 5th Street · (218) 464-6727
Location

1123 East 5th Street, Duluth, MN 55805
East End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1123 E 5th St · Avail. Sep 1

$1,450

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1123 E 5th St Available 09/01/20 Check out this beautiful 3 Bedroom Home Available 9/1! - More pictures coming soon! This stunning 3 bedroom 1 bath home is available September 1. Two car garage in back offers ample parking space in this tucked away home. Pets are welcome with applicable pet fees. Resident is responsible for all utilities except garbage and recycling. Check this one out before it's gone!

Resident responsible: Gas, electric, water, and sewer
Resident responsible: Lawn care/Snow Removal
Owner responsible: Garbage/Recycling
Pet Fees: $300 for each pet, and $35 pet rent per pet

(RLNE5896633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1123 E 5th St have any available units?
1123 E 5th St has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Duluth, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
Is 1123 E 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
1123 E 5th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1123 E 5th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1123 E 5th St is pet friendly.
Does 1123 E 5th St offer parking?
Yes, 1123 E 5th St offers parking.
Does 1123 E 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1123 E 5th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1123 E 5th St have a pool?
No, 1123 E 5th St does not have a pool.
Does 1123 E 5th St have accessible units?
No, 1123 E 5th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1123 E 5th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1123 E 5th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1123 E 5th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1123 E 5th St does not have units with air conditioning.
