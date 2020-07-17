Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1123 E 5th St Available 09/01/20 Check out this beautiful 3 Bedroom Home Available 9/1! - More pictures coming soon! This stunning 3 bedroom 1 bath home is available September 1. Two car garage in back offers ample parking space in this tucked away home. Pets are welcome with applicable pet fees. Resident is responsible for all utilities except garbage and recycling. Check this one out before it's gone!



Resident responsible: Gas, electric, water, and sewer

Resident responsible: Lawn care/Snow Removal

Owner responsible: Garbage/Recycling

Pet Fees: $300 for each pet, and $35 pet rent per pet



