1105 101st Ave W Available 08/01/20 Freshly Remodeled Home in Gary! Pet Friendly! - Come and check out this freshly remodeled home!!! Walk up and open the door to the front porch and notice all the room for coats and shoes. Enter the home itself and breath in the smell of the fresh paint and new carpets. The living room has plenty of room for all of your belongings to spread out in style. Off of the living room is the first bedroom. It there is a closet and newer windows that let in plenty of natural light and more than enough room for a queen sized bed. Head back out and through the living room to the dining area. Here you can show case your cooking talents and marvel at the beautiful built-ins that give this home plenty of class! A new bathroom complete with a tub and shower combo will make bath time down right luxurious! The tile floor makes any spills easy to clean. Head out back to the back bedroom and notice another closet and a window that over looks a HUGE backyard that is perfect for summer time barbecues. The kitchen of the home has laminate flooring that is a breeze to keep clean and plenty of cupboard and counter space that will make all of your cooking dreams come true! Just when you think it can't get any better, there is a freshly painted basement with laundry and plenty of room for storage. The owner pays garbage and recycling so all you have to worry about is gas, electric, water, sewer, snow, and lawn care! Don't miss out and call to schedule you showing today!



Pets considered, please inquire.



Thanks for Looking!



