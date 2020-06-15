All apartments in Duluth
1105 101st Ave W

1105 101st Avenue West · (218) 390-4317
Location

1105 101st Avenue West, Duluth, MN 55808
Fond Du Lac-Gary- New Duluth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1105 101st Ave W · Avail. Aug 1

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
1105 101st Ave W Available 08/01/20 Freshly Remodeled Home in Gary! Pet Friendly! - Come and check out this freshly remodeled home!!! Walk up and open the door to the front porch and notice all the room for coats and shoes. Enter the home itself and breath in the smell of the fresh paint and new carpets. The living room has plenty of room for all of your belongings to spread out in style. Off of the living room is the first bedroom. It there is a closet and newer windows that let in plenty of natural light and more than enough room for a queen sized bed. Head back out and through the living room to the dining area. Here you can show case your cooking talents and marvel at the beautiful built-ins that give this home plenty of class! A new bathroom complete with a tub and shower combo will make bath time down right luxurious! The tile floor makes any spills easy to clean. Head out back to the back bedroom and notice another closet and a window that over looks a HUGE backyard that is perfect for summer time barbecues. The kitchen of the home has laminate flooring that is a breeze to keep clean and plenty of cupboard and counter space that will make all of your cooking dreams come true! Just when you think it can't get any better, there is a freshly painted basement with laundry and plenty of room for storage. The owner pays garbage and recycling so all you have to worry about is gas, electric, water, sewer, snow, and lawn care! Don't miss out and call to schedule you showing today!

Pets considered, please inquire.

Thanks for Looking!

(RLNE4081269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 101st Ave W have any available units?
1105 101st Ave W has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Duluth, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1105 101st Ave W have?
Some of 1105 101st Ave W's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 101st Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
1105 101st Ave W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 101st Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 1105 101st Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 1105 101st Ave W offer parking?
No, 1105 101st Ave W does not offer parking.
Does 1105 101st Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 101st Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 101st Ave W have a pool?
No, 1105 101st Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 1105 101st Ave W have accessible units?
No, 1105 101st Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 101st Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 1105 101st Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
