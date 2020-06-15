All apartments in Duluth
Find more places like 1011 N 14th Ave E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duluth, MN
/
1011 N 14th Ave E
Last updated April 27 2019 at 12:41 AM

1011 N 14th Ave E

1011 North 14th Avenue East · (218) 390-4317
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Duluth
See all
East End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

1011 North 14th Avenue East, Duluth, MN 55805
East End

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1011 N 14th Ave E · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1210 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1011 N 14th Ave E Available 06/01/19 Stunning 3 bedroom home! - To Schedule a showing please go to www.rentwithheirloom.com, and make sure you select the cosigner option.

Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom home! Right when you step into the home you will notice the amazing hardwood floors throughout. The huge living room and dining room make hosting fun and easy! Check out the spacious bedrooms and all the beautiful sun light the big windows bring in! Don't miss your chance to live here!

You may not be able to schedule a showing if you do not select the cosigner option. By selecting to take a tour of this property, you will also be touring all of our other 3 bedroom properties available June 1st (listed below).

YOU WILL BE SEEING:
828 E 6th St- $1400/mo
612 E 7th St- $1400/mo

ALSO AVAILABLE:
426 N 13TH Ave E- $1,450/mo
1103 E 6th St- $1,450/mo
205 W St. Marie- $1,425/mo
421 N 13th Ave E- $1,425/mo

530 N 7th Ave E- Upper $1380/mo
922 N 13th Ave E- $1350/mo
2018 E 6th Street- $1350/mo
922 Mesaba Ave- $1325/mo

2016 E 6th Street- $1300/mo
829 W 3rd Street- $1,300/mo
518 n 10th Ave E- $1300/mo
625 N 10th Ave E- $1300/mo

820 W 4th Street #2- $1250/mo
510 N 8th Ave W- $1100/mo

(RLNE4782251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 N 14th Ave E have any available units?
1011 N 14th Ave E has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Duluth, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
Is 1011 N 14th Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
1011 N 14th Ave E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 N 14th Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1011 N 14th Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 1011 N 14th Ave E offer parking?
No, 1011 N 14th Ave E does not offer parking.
Does 1011 N 14th Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1011 N 14th Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 N 14th Ave E have a pool?
No, 1011 N 14th Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 1011 N 14th Ave E have accessible units?
No, 1011 N 14th Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 N 14th Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1011 N 14th Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1011 N 14th Ave E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1011 N 14th Ave E does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1011 N 14th Ave E?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Hillside
625 West 2nd Street
Duluth, MN 55806
Chesterwood
723 Kenwood Ave
Duluth, MN 55811
Les Chateaux
3800 London Rd
Duluth, MN 55804
Greysolon Plaza
231 E Superior St
Duluth, MN 55802
Irving School Apartment Homes
101 N 56th Ave W
Duluth, MN 55807
Yorkleigh
1017 London Road
Duluth, MN 55802
Cove Apartments
1 East 1st Street
Duluth, MN 55802
Ramsey Village
5402 Ramsey St
Duluth, MN 55807

Similar Pages

Duluth 2 BedroomsDuluth Apartments with Parking
Duluth Cheap PlacesDuluth Dog Friendly Apartments
Duluth Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hibbing, MNCloquet, MNHermantown, MN
Virginia, MNEveleth, MN
Mountain Iron, MNSuperior, WI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spirit Valley/Denfeld/Norton ParkEast End
Downtown Duluth
Congdon

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-DuluthFond du Lac Tribal and Community College
Hibbing Community College
Mesabi Range College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity