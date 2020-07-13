/
apartments with pool
197 Apartments for rent in Crystal, MN with pool
Last updated July 10 at 08:21pm
30 Units Available
Winnetka Hills
Crystal Village
3016 Sumter Ave N, Crystal, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
902 sqft
Come home to quality, clean and comfortable living when you choose Crystal Village Apartments for your new apartment home! Recently remodeled one and two bedroom apartments available in a quiet, sprawling community with mature trees, ample green
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Bassett Creek
Heathers Estates
2900 Douglas Drive North, Crystal, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,175
800 sqft
Heathers Estates Senior Living - Property Id: 311251 The Heathers Estates is a 55+ senior community providing Independent Living services to seniors. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes for rent. We are located in Crystal, Minnesota.
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Valley Place
7225 Valley Plaza
7225 Valley Pl, Crystal, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
880 sqft
This 2 bedroom/1 bathroom unit is in great shape, available now! The building and unit are meticulously cared for. Large bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, updated appliances and carpet, private one car garage...
Results within 1 mile of Crystal
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
14 Units Available
Meadow Lake Park
Ironwood Apartments
8400 Bass Lake Rd., New Hope, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,504
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,882
1087 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Ironwood offers upscale apartments that let you dream bigger.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
42 Units Available
Liberty Apartments and Townhomes
2448 Winnetka Ave N, Golden Valley, MN
Studio
$1,325
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1186 sqft
New apartments and townhomes between highways 100 and 169, outside of Minneapolis. Residences have wood-style plank flooring, full-size washer and dryer, kitchen island and granite countertops. Community game room, 24-hour gym, business lounge with WiFi.
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
2 Units Available
Hidden Valley
Hillsboro
3501 Hillsboro Avenue North, New Hope, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hillsboro in New Hope. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Lakeland Park
Eden Park
6455 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$920
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1365 sqft
Located in the heart of Brooklyn, NY, this complex is close to major highways and public transportation. This complex comes with perks such as high-speed internet, dishwashers, patios/balconies and much more.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Robbinsdale
Beach South
4199 46th Ave N, Robbinsdale, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,117
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1030 sqft
Close to Highway 100, this rental community combines outdoor living with indoor luxury. Spacious grounds, swimming pool, BBQ and grill, and fitness center. Air conditioning, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in rooms.
Last updated June 27 at 03:18pm
8 Units Available
Sunny Hollow
Hillsboro Court
2701 Hillsboro Ave N, New Hope, MN
1 Bedroom
$999
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
980 sqft
Dogs, Cats and their human companions love living at Hillsboro Court because the homes are clean and inviting, the staff is welcoming and professional and the location is convenient.
Last updated July 11 at 04:29pm
8 Units Available
Sunny Hollow
Burgundy Apartments
2911 Hillsboro Ave N, New Hope, MN
1 Bedroom
$999
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Burgundy Apartments offers one of the best apartment values in the Twin Cities area with unique spacious one & two bedroom floor plans with plenty of closet and storage space. All units have renovated kitchens, some with patios or balconies.
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
1 Unit Available
Lakeland Park
Garden Gates
6390 Douglas Dr N, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
950 sqft
6402 DOUGLAS DRIVE #208 Available 09/01/20 Garden Gates Apartments - At Garden Gates Apartments you will experience all of the great benefits to apartment living Outdoor Swimming Pool to the convenience of living in an apartment where we pay your
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Sunny Hollow
2800 Hillsboro Avenue N
2800 Hillsboro Avenue North, New Hope, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available September 7th! This 1 Bed/1Bath unit offers laminate wood floors in the kitchen, stainless appliances, updated lighting fixtures, very nice deck overlooking the tennis courts.
Results within 5 miles of Crystal
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
24 Units Available
Westwind Apts
275 Shelard Pkwy, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,129
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1011 sqft
Located close to I-394 for easy transportation, the disabled-friendly community has an impressive walking score of 75. Residents get access to heated parking lots, laundry and game room.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
39 Units Available
Minnetonka Hills Apts
2828 Jordan Ave S, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located less than 10 minutes from downtown Minnetonka. Beautiful park-like setting with landscaped entryway. Pet-friendly, furnished units feature patio/ balcony and air conditioning. Heated underground parking. Pool and gym on site.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
17 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
135 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
Studio
$1,079
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,193
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
900 sqft
An exceptional renting experience in a thriving community. Recently renovated, pet-friendly units feature walk-in closets, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Grounds feature pool, sauna, playground, business center, gym and much more.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
28 Units Available
West Calhoun
Be @ The Calhoun Greenway
3144 Chowen Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,465
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,488
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
1056 sqft
The Calhoun Greenway is a new apartment community for those with an active lifestyle. Located in Uptown Minneapolis, which is typically traffic-free. Features in-unit laundry, patios, and balconies.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
26 Units Available
The Quinn at Plymouth
6110 Quinwood Lane N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,349
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
1417 sqft
Luxury apartments in a 16-acre, landscaped neighborhood where nature and convenience coexist. Superbly appointed apartment homes with nine-foot ceilings, kitchen islands, triple-crown molding, walk-in closets and much more. Located just 10 miles northwest of Minneapolis.
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
10 Units Available
River Park
Riverview Apartments
8150 W River Rd, Brooklyn Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Ample onsite offerings, including a playground, barbecue area, and clubhouse. Near gorgeous River Park and the Mississippi River. Easy access to Minnesota SR 252.
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
22 Units Available
Cedar Isles - Dean
The Lakes Residences
2622 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,835
1116 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,115
1961 sqft
Boutique and contemporary 1-2 bedroom residences. Apartments with studies. Lakefront penthouses for rent. Near West Lake Street in South Minneapolis. Ultra-luxuriant interiors with excellent views. Onsite laundry. Internet access and fire pit.
Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
34 Units Available
Wolfe Park
Park Glen
4501 Park Glen Rd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,150
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1107 sqft
This community offers a 24-hour gym, on-site parking, yoga studio and pool. Units include fireplaces, patios/balconies and have been recently renovated. Just a short drive from Bass Lake Park and the Miracle Mile Shopping Center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
20 Units Available
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,394
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,742
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,184
1570 sqft
A stylish community with high-end fixtures. Numerous floor plan options, all with ample storage and great views. Nine-foot ceilings, custom cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Outdoor courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
34 Units Available
North Loop
Junction Flats
643 N 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,380
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1064 sqft
The Junction Flats apartments are in North Loop in a trendy urban location. Luxuriant common areas. Large open floor plans. Great views of Minneapolis. Light rail down nearby. Close to the Minneapolis entertainment district.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
17 Units Available
Warehouse District
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,390
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand-new apartments with designer interiors and incredible community amenities, like a rooftop deck and lounge area. In the heart of the North Loop. By lots of restaurants, shops and bars.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
West Calhoun
The Shoreham
3030 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,253
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,573
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,246
1182 sqft
Within walking distance of shops, restaurants and lakes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. On-site amenities include a fitness center, community room and outdoor swimming pool. Off-street car parking available.
