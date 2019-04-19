All apartments in Cottage Grove
8966 92nd St S
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:17 AM

8966 92nd St S

8966 92nd Street South · No Longer Available
Location

8966 92nd Street South, Cottage Grove, MN 55016

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
8966 92nd St S Available 06/01/19 3 Bed/1.5 Bath Townhome *Newer flooring, paint, and lighting! Cottage Gove- Available June 1 - This well-maintained 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome features newer flooring, paint, and lighting! MAIN LEVEL: Living room with gas fireplace, dining area, and kitchen with breakfast bar. Half bath also on this level along with access to the two-car garage and patio. UPPER LEVEL: 3 bedrooms on one level- including a very spacious 14 x 12 master bedroom with walk-in closet. Upper level laundry and full bathroom.

Water/sewer, trash, lawn care, and snow removal included. Great location near CG Target- easy access to shopping, freeway, parks, etc. One small pet ok. Available June 1, 2019

*Note: This property does not participate in the section 8 program.

(RLNE4521243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8966 92nd St S have any available units?
8966 92nd St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage Grove, MN.
What amenities does 8966 92nd St S have?
Some of 8966 92nd St S's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8966 92nd St S currently offering any rent specials?
8966 92nd St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8966 92nd St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 8966 92nd St S is pet friendly.
Does 8966 92nd St S offer parking?
Yes, 8966 92nd St S offers parking.
Does 8966 92nd St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8966 92nd St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8966 92nd St S have a pool?
No, 8966 92nd St S does not have a pool.
Does 8966 92nd St S have accessible units?
No, 8966 92nd St S does not have accessible units.
Does 8966 92nd St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 8966 92nd St S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8966 92nd St S have units with air conditioning?
No, 8966 92nd St S does not have units with air conditioning.
