patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

8966 92nd St S Available 06/01/19 3 Bed/1.5 Bath Townhome *Newer flooring, paint, and lighting! Cottage Gove- Available June 1 - This well-maintained 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome features newer flooring, paint, and lighting! MAIN LEVEL: Living room with gas fireplace, dining area, and kitchen with breakfast bar. Half bath also on this level along with access to the two-car garage and patio. UPPER LEVEL: 3 bedrooms on one level- including a very spacious 14 x 12 master bedroom with walk-in closet. Upper level laundry and full bathroom.



Water/sewer, trash, lawn care, and snow removal included. Great location near CG Target- easy access to shopping, freeway, parks, etc. One small pet ok. Available June 1, 2019



*Note: This property does not participate in the section 8 program.



