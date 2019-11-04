All apartments in Cottage Grove
Find more places like 6754 Meadow Grass Lane S..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cottage Grove, MN
/
6754 Meadow Grass Lane S.
Last updated November 4 2019 at 2:55 PM

6754 Meadow Grass Lane S.

6754 Meadow Grass Lane South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6754 Meadow Grass Lane South, Cottage Grove, MN 55016

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious *3Bed*2Bath town home Cottage Grove Available NOW! - New carpet and freshly painted throughout. Spacious 3Bedroom 2 Bath town home has open floor plan and has been well-maintained. Three levels: LOWER LEVEL- Large entry way with closet. Laundry room and garage access. MAIN LEVEL-Dining room, living room with gas fireplace, kitchen with breakfast bar. Master bedroom with walk-through full bathroom. UPPER LEVEL-Two nice size bedrooms with ceiling fans, 3/4 bath, and hall closet. Over 1400 square feet. Water/sewer, trash, and lawn care/snow removal included. No Pets allowed. MUST SEE. Available NOW.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5059403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6754 Meadow Grass Lane S. have any available units?
6754 Meadow Grass Lane S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cottage Grove, MN.
What amenities does 6754 Meadow Grass Lane S. have?
Some of 6754 Meadow Grass Lane S.'s amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6754 Meadow Grass Lane S. currently offering any rent specials?
6754 Meadow Grass Lane S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6754 Meadow Grass Lane S. pet-friendly?
No, 6754 Meadow Grass Lane S. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cottage Grove.
Does 6754 Meadow Grass Lane S. offer parking?
Yes, 6754 Meadow Grass Lane S. offers parking.
Does 6754 Meadow Grass Lane S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6754 Meadow Grass Lane S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6754 Meadow Grass Lane S. have a pool?
No, 6754 Meadow Grass Lane S. does not have a pool.
Does 6754 Meadow Grass Lane S. have accessible units?
No, 6754 Meadow Grass Lane S. does not have accessible units.
Does 6754 Meadow Grass Lane S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6754 Meadow Grass Lane S. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6754 Meadow Grass Lane S. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6754 Meadow Grass Lane S. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Sublet
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNRochester, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNColumbia Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities