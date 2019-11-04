6754 Meadow Grass Lane S.

Amenities

Spacious *3Bed*2Bath town home Cottage Grove Available NOW! - New carpet and freshly painted throughout. Spacious 3Bedroom 2 Bath town home has open floor plan and has been well-maintained. Three levels: LOWER LEVEL- Large entry way with closet. Laundry room and garage access. MAIN LEVEL-Dining room, living room with gas fireplace, kitchen with breakfast bar. Master bedroom with walk-through full bathroom. UPPER LEVEL-Two nice size bedrooms with ceiling fans, 3/4 bath, and hall closet. Over 1400 square feet. Water/sewer, trash, and lawn care/snow removal included. No Pets allowed. MUST SEE. Available NOW.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5059403)